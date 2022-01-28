Critical race theory has been the center of U.S. education debates since last September, when former President Donald Trump called the theory “a crusade against American history” and “ideological poison” that will “destroy our country” during a White House event.
Critical race theory was formed in the late 1970s and teaches that race is a social construct, and that prejudice is present in individual biases, legal systems and legislation. Therefore, the theory asserts that racism is part of everyday life, even if it is not directly experienced.
Nine Republican-led states have banned or limited the teaching of critical race theory in classrooms, and 20 more states have introduced legislation to further limit the theory’s outreach. Two GOP senators and a Republican representative from Florida introduced a bill earlier this year that would ban its teaching state-wide, claiming that critical race theory is a “prejudicial ideological tool” against white people and the United States.
Republicans and right-leaning politicians argue this theory divides Americans, is unpatriotic and state-sanctioned racism.
However, I think it’s the opposite.
Educating American youths about our history – our full history – is a very patriotic thing. Utilizing our history to make our country better is patriotic. Learning about how our fellow Americans must live differently due to the color of their skin is patriotic. When we learn our full history, we understand how to prevent prejudice much better.
Not only is it patriotic to open up discussion about diverse identities in America, but it’s also correct. It’s hard to deny that systematic racism exists. Pay gaps, modern red-lining, criminal justice favoritism, wealth inequality, and medical disparities are only a few examples of systematic racism.
On top of that, 60% of American parents said they want their parents to learn about the impacts of slavery and racism in the education curriculum, but only half of them support teaching critical race theory. They are essentially the same thing, but the partisan debate has led to critical race theory being considered controversial.
Critical race theory is essential for teaching K-12 children about the real world, our history, and racism’s implications. For students of color, it validates and teaches them about the lives and historical contributions of their communities. For white teachers and students, it eliminates the furthering of implicit biases through multicultural education.
Students deserve a truthful and patriotic education that includes diverse and critical analyses of the United States. Students deserve to know our history – both the good and the bad – so they can grow up and fix the multiple inequalities embedded deep in our country.