The holidays symbolize a special time of year for many. It is a time that brings family and friends together to celebrate our gratitude for the past and what is to come in the future.
For many, including myself, the holidays come with plenty of traditions each year. I think these traditions are a major part of why I always love the holiday season. Whether it be the constant viewing of cheesy holiday rom-coms, eating peppermint-flavored everything, or walking from store to store to find the perfect gift for a loved one, there are so many little things that need to be cherished. These little moments create that sense of holiday spirit.
For students, the holiday break feels liberating, too, after a grueling finals season. During Thanksgiving break, we are briefly re-acquainted with what we call home before coming back to school and entering a whirlwind of countless study hours in preparation for finals.
Ultimately, I think the holidays are a time for reflection. Life can be stressful, lonely and frustrating, but the holidays allow us to take a step back and reflect on the positive moments from the past year. Those moments need to be experienced, explored, and enjoyed.