KU Housing presented a holiday surprise to dorm and scholarship residents as the semester begins to conclude. In order to stay on campus during the winter break, residents must pay $780 in addition to exorbitant college costs.
“All residence and scholarship hall students will be relocated during the break,” KU Housing said in a message to residents. “Residents who wish to stay are asked to submit a reservation by Dec. 3.”
While $780 may not seem too high, the lowest cost for a residence or scholarship hall is $2,850. $780 represents an extra 27.4% in money spent on housing—for less than a month.
Director of KU Student Housing Sarah Waters said the high costs are decided annually by the Kansas Board of Regents, not KU Housing, and that there were more affordable, year-round options for people.
“We clearly tell folks to live in apartments. You can stay, and it’s all inclusive for all break periods,” Waters said.
Apartments, however, start at $3,900 and are unfurnished. For some students, they are more expensive than their annual cost with the winter break fee. Adding insult to the injury, the limited winter break spaces are first-come first-served. Not only must students decide, but they must decide quickly.
For some international students, this means finding a room with a kitchen, an almost impossible feat in Lawrence’s apartment scene. They must resort to their friends and connections, living in someone else’s apartment or a fraternity house. The worst aspect is they were not told about this during orientation — or any other time, for that matter.
Waters correctly said that most national colleges engage in this practice. While this fact alone does not make it ethical or just, it does rethink the concept of higher education before declaring the practice unfair.
Are college businesses looking to gain an extra dollar in lieu of promoting student wellness, comfort or an optimal college experience? Has capitalism pervaded KU so much that its mission to “lift students and society” is extirpated in all but writing?
Many universities that do charge for winter break allow for exemptions — for people in extenuating circumstances, especially international and low-income students and those whose mental or physical health may be at risk if they returned home.
KU does not, Waters said.
While many colleges do, or say that they do, allow for exemptions and considerations, KU Housing opts to place undue financial and social burden on its students.
I do not call for a “progressive” housing policy, like that of The University of Rochester that allows students to stay during the winter for no cost, or Swarthmore that provides housing and a possible stipend during winter break for qualifying people. Those, apparently, are too far fetched for the current administration and the Kansas Board of Regents.
I call for one of the most basic rights of a college student: the right to pursue education unhampered by disparities. To an institution like KU that prides itself on being an “equal opportunity” institution that does not discriminate against status, I say: abandon the ivory tower of lofty writing and look at the injustices suffered by the instituted policies.
KU Housing policies, for one, endorse the economic and educational inequalities. The least it can do is provide an outlet and a system of special case referrals and exemptions for students in need.
KU Housing has a decision to make. It must either become a frontrunner in student rights and compassionate, well-rounded learning, or continue its disregard for the students as people. Currently, its policies cement the direction it wants to take.