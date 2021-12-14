Kansan opinion columnist Ashley Hays recently criticized the renaissance of low-rise jeans. While her argument was compelling, I found myself in dissent. Although I think they are gauche, people should have the right to wear them.
Referencing body positivity, Hays cited TikTok influencers who recommend pairing “the pants with longer tops rather than exposing a midriff.”
This renounces women’s agency and subjects them to the male gaze, thereby giving men power. Also, the painstaking need to conform to gender roles runs afoul of postgenderism and gender equality.
As philosopher Janet Richards argues, a woman’s preoccupation with her look is a matter of personal taste; notwithstanding, it is illogical for a woman to feel compelled to hide her exposed midriff or fear sexual assault for wearing explicit clothes. If a woman elects to wear low-rise jeans, then she should have the latitude — and accepting space — to do so.
The history of the jeans, Hays correctly holds, is inescapable. The trend was discriminatory toward women who did not conform to the skinny body size. Nevertheless, it does not have to be so this time.
“Low-rise jeans are a reminder of a time when anything other than thin, young, white bodies wasn’t considered beautiful, and when it was considered a totally acceptable pastime to publicly judge and shame women,” Abby Hepworth wrote in PureWow.
Indeed, the double standard of wearing low-rise jeans is apparent: slender women are praised whilst other women are shamed or mocked. Yet, is that because of the jeans?
Fat-shaming is discrimination, relegating those that deviate from the average weight to second-class citizens in education, employment and the media. Attitudes toward obesity are negative, wrongly blaming people for their bodies, though obesity is oftentimes a product of genetics and the environment.
If anything, wearing low-rise jeans changes those attitudes. Spreading awareness is one factor for the success of social movements. Why not rebel against the tyranny of slenderness by reclaiming the right to wear jeans, skinny or straight, low- or high-rise?
Choosing to don low-rise jeans is an invitation to change the power dynamics, reclaiming the right to determine which clothes represent us — in a variety of contexts, including body size, gender and race. While designers market clothes that demean people of different body sizes, we have the power to change that.