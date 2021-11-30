“Art, in itself, is an attempt to bring order out of chaos,” the late Stephen Sondheim said.
My father spent his teen years living in his high school theater, writing short plays and quipping improv with his friends. The only musical he performed in, which he attributes to his self-diagnosed tone-deafness, was "West Side Story." I grew up watching him snap his way through the kitchen singing “Jet Song," sharing his tales of dancing around New York City.
This is the first way that Stephen Sondheim impacted my life.
You won’t find a performer who hasn’t been influenced in some way by Sondheim — from young hopefuls playing "Into the Woods" to finesse inspirational the way up to his latest mentee, Lin-Manuel Miranda. One of the first things students are taught in musical theatre is that Sondheim is sacred. Sing whatever 16 bars you want for an audition as long as it fits, unless it’s a Sondheim show, in which case you can only sing Sondheim.
He is the precipice. The ultimate. The greatest of all time.
Yet being the end-all-be-all of Broadway was never Sondheim’s intention, nor is it what he desired his legacy to be. The goal is, was, and always will be for art to persist, and for creation to never cease.
In Netflix’s new film adaptation of "Tick, Tick… Boom!", a semi-autobiographical musical detailing the early creative struggles of Rent creator Jonathan Larson, Sondheim is shown to have frequented local workshops for up-and-coming writers to give his two cents of wisdom.
This was not Hollywood showing him through rose-colored glasses. This was real. He attended the theater as much as he could, writing letters to aspiring composers encouraging them to keep going, and to make what was true to them.
Sondheim himself was mentored by composer Oscar Hammerstein II and said that Hammerstein taught him not to write what he was expected, nor what was deemed correct in the eyes of his mentor. Writing is deeply personal, and you can only put into words your own truth about the world, about life, and about love.
It is impossible to say if there will ever be another composer as influential as Sondheim, but there will always be new writers to write and artists to create. Sondheim is quoted as saying that he loves the theatre for its inability to be stagnant, as it necessitates the presence of an audience. For this reason, he says, theatre will last forever.
Just days before Sondheim’s passing, I was in need of comfort and inspiration, so I turned to "Sunday in the Park with George." I’ll leave you with the following phrase from “Move On,” a song I find myself reflecting on quite often.
“Stop worrying where you're going, Move on. If you can know where you're going, You've gone. Just keep moving on.”
Thank you, Mr. Sondheim. May his memory be a blessing.