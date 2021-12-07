When reflecting on the most prominent fashion trends of the 2000s, what comes to mind? Juicy couture sweatsuits? Capri pants? Cropped Jackets? Dresses over jeans? While all of these trends are aesthetically unpleasant, there is one trend worse than all of these: low-rise jeans.
The most glaring issue I have with low-rise jeans is the lack of body positivity that comes with them. Low-rise jeans fail to consider body types that wear sizes any larger than a 00. Now, this isn’t to say that people of all body types can’t wear a pair of low-rise jeans, but it has already taken society long enough to become more accepting of all body types and sizes.
Abi Haas, a junior in chemical engineering at KU, agrees.
“It feels like another pandemic is coming,” Haas said. “Fashion trends either make you feel left out or make you feel uncomfortable in your own clothing.”
Not all hope is lost for the return of the pants, however; according to Vox, many fashion bloggers and TikTokers promoting the low-rise jean are doing so while keeping body positivity at the forefront of their messaging. This includes recommendations to pair the pants with longer tops rather than exposing a midriff.
That said, I still believe the return of low-rise jeans is only digressing from the body-positivity movement. The effort to become more inclusive of various body types and sizes in the fashion industry has been a difficult journey in itself. Low-rise jeans inherently make it difficult to reinforce positive body images.