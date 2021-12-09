Suppose you walk into a café and purchase a cold brew or an Americano. After tasting it, you find the non-specialty coffee too bitter and wish to add milk. There is 2 percent, almond milk, and oat milk. Which one would you choose?
In The Good Place, a show set in the afterlife to discuss philosophical arguments on what it means to be a good person, this question is central to the plot. Chidi, the indecisive philosopher, chooses almond milk for its taste even though he knows of its high water toll. Taken solemnly, this represents the view that every human action has consequences — positive or negative. But the evil lies in the unforeseen effects.
Pleading with the Judge, the demon-turned-good Michael argued that the utilitarian system, a framework that maximizes the happiness or well-being of implicated individuals, is too demanding.
“These days, just buying a tomato at a grocery store means that you are unwittingly supporting toxic pesticides, exploiting labor, contributing to global warming,” he said. “Humans think that they’re making one choice, but they’re actually making dozens of choices they don’t even know they’re making.”
But, the defeatist tone is misguided. To be oblivious to decisions one makes every day is to promote disparities and injustices. Choosing to add cow’s milk, for example, may support inhumane treatments of cows, such as artificial insemination and coerced separation of the veal. Choosing to add almond milk may further deforestation.
Aldo Leopold, an American ecologist and conservationist summed this up in his Sand County Almanac.
“There are two spiritual dangers of not owning a farm,” he wrote. “One is the danger of supposing that breakfast comes from the grocery, and the other that heat comes from the furnace.”
To proclaim it is too difficult to make an ethical decision risks ambivalence, or worse, nihilism. We cannot be oblivious to the decisions we make, even the simplest of them.
According to the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee daily, with the average drinker consuming three cups per day. Fortunately, 53% of American coffee drinkers want to buy ethical coffee — coffee that is certified as being environmentally safe and conscious of coffee farmers. The keyword there is “want;” presumably, none of the respondents believe their coffee is truly ethical.
I don’t blame them. All the coffee standards are complex because coffee farming has many repercussions.
It impacts birds, catalyzing the Smithsonian’s creation of the Bird-Friendly Habitat certification.
It impacts the environment, promoting the Rainforest Alliance to issue criteria for sustainability.
It impacts farmers and workers, driving associations of coffee producers to certify their products as Fair Trade.
Notwithstanding, all certifications have drawbacks. Even under a Fair Trade certification, a coffee grower may receive $0.0006 from one cup of coffee sold in a café. In many cases, some certifications — like Starbucks C.A.F.E. Practices — may be virtue signaling and greenwashing.
Luckily, most third-wave cafes picked up on the so-called coffee crisis with its lasting impacts on social and environmental dynamics and have taken it upon themselves to find the most sustainably grown, ethical coffee. Looking for shade-grown, organic, sustainable, equitable coffee, they seek to mend the bridge between the farmers and the customers.
Is it enough? After all, growing coffee is, by definition, an exploitation of the ecosystem. Further, unlike many other commodities that are commonly unethically grown, such as palm oil or avocados, coffee is a luxury, not necessary for survival or consumption. So, perhaps even little to moderate coffee consumption is unethical.
Under standard utilitarianism, drinking coffee — even at the cost of farmer and environmental exploitation — is right because it maximizes utility. Even if a few coffee farmers are harmed, the aggregate pleasure it brings to the consumer outweighs the farmers’ suffering.
But The Good Place may provide a more workable and demanding answer. An oft-quoted book is What We Owe To Each Other, in which the author T.M. Scanlon expounds on his theory of contractualism.
Under what he terms a reasonable rejection, Scanlon argues that if an action places a burden upon oneself, but every other alternative places a greater burden on someone else, then one cannot reject it. For instance, even if one million Americans would suffer the burden of having their coffee more expensive, the other alternatives involve greater burdens on farmers, workers and future generations, making it wrong not to raise the prices.
“Life has an end, and therefore our actions have meanings,” Chidi said.
Knowing that we are mortals, we must lead good lives, rooted in values such as justice, dignity, and respect for others, even in the simplest decisions. Thus, whether we choose ethical coffee, or avoid it altogether, matters — and it matters a great deal.