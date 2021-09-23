Last week, thousands of students gathered outside Phi Kappa Psi to protest an alleged sexual assault which occured inside of the fraternity house the weekend before. I was in attendance both nights.
What began as a peaceful, inspiring showcase of unity between the student body against rape culture has consequently divided onlookers to the movement to two sides: Republican and Democratic.
The problems began on the first night of the protests when FOX4 News arrived to report on the protests. Any news coverage of a local issue should be welcomed as it draws attention to the event and expands the audience to others off campus.
In response, however, protesters chanted “f*** FOX News,” which could be heard in the background of their coverage. I left following the chant, deciding the protest was no longer about advocating for the survivor; instead, it promoted other agendas irrelevant to the cause of the night.
I was not surprised that the second night of the protest came with counter-protesters, though I was surprised they were promoting former President Donald Trump in opposition. One counter-protestor ran past the crowd with a “F*** Biden” flag and a “Donald Trump 2024” flag. What do our former and current president have to do with an alleged sexual assault at the University of Kansas?
Sexual assault myth attitudes are signifigantly higher among Republicans than Democrats, which can explain the hostilities between each party. However, the issue again is that the point of these protests was not to advocate for one political party over another — it was to rally around one of our own.
The United States’s hostile political environment should not pertain to the movement against rape culture. Instead, those on both sides of the political aisle are using the protests to express frustrations against FOX News, President Joe Biden and the police.
One of the most frustrating instances of politicization occurred on the second night of protests when the organizers directed participants to face the police officers outside of Phi Kappa Psi and chant variations of “lock him up” and “stop protecting rapists.”
While I believe that the police need to be reformed, they are not in the wrong in this situation. The Lawrence Police Department has opened an investigation into the reported assault and are conducting a fair and legal investigation. What more could the protesters ask of them?
These issues — police brutality, controversies surrounding biased media sources and political rivalries — did not have a place in last week’s protests. It only serves as a distraction from the original purpose of the protest and uses Jane Doe’s assault to serve political agendas.
Perhaps the biggest problem with the politicalization of the movement is the division it created on campus. By branding the protest as a Democratic movement and incorporating other issues associated with the party’s agenda, we lost the opportunity to stand unified against rape culture. That was not the point.
To create real change, I encourage protestors and counterprotesters to remain focused on opposing rape culture and supporting sexual assault survivors. By doing this, more people will rise up to support the movement. Keep politics out of this cause.