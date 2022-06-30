As Pride Month draws to a close, it is important to think and critically evaluate the progress, both failings and advances, of the LGBTQ+ community.
A common critique of Pride is that it pushes for reductionism and monoliths. For example, some have argued that Pride places a great value on progressive LGBTQ+ persons, belittling the existence and visibility of conservative LGBTQ+ people. Indeed, 82% of LGB registered voters leaned or aligned with the U.S. Democratic Party, according to a Pew Research Center survey in 2016. It is unsurprising that conservatives, including registered Republicans, see themselves as minorities. The recent update to the Texas GOP’s platform defines homosexuality as an “abnormal lifestyle choice” that must not be afforded any “special legal entitlements or creation of special status…regardless of state of origin” and “opposes all efforts to validate transgender identity,” it has become increasingly problematic and contradictory to be a so-called “Log Cabin Republican.” But the rhetoric that devalues any member of the LGBTQ+ community, even when their political stance is seemingly paradoxical to the vast majority of others, is ineffective and alienating.
It is also true that Pride is a protest against the status quo, including heteronormativity and traditional definitions of marriage, gender and womanhood, among other gender and sexual hierarchies. Indeed, the term “LGBTQ+” is ontologically suspect; at first glance, it appears to include what is not, not what it is. The common thread between all different identities is elusive, and it is further troubled when the initialism for “ally” is added. Yet, the philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein provides a way of looking at it. In a language-game (Sprachspiel), the term “game” is analogical to a family because an example of it, say a board game, has a direct relationship with the word “game,” but an indirect relationship with other games. To say that there is a commonality between all games may be an overstatement; a boundary can be drawn only for a special purpose; unlike a family, there is not an a priori commonality between all members.
In the same vein, the definition of queerness, for what constitutes to be a member of an LGBTQ+ “community” (which, in reality, should be “communities” due to different multifaceted living experiences) may, in the end, rely on political activism or volunteerism, individual or collective or both. But the social body is one of power, even in its intention to resist hegemony, because it produces subjects, not necessarily static objects. It may be as the philosopher Foucault writes, “The individual is not the vis-à-vis of power; it is, I believe, one of its prime effects.” In the formation of mannerisms and identity, there is perhaps a tug-of-war game between the power of heteronormative institutions, broadly speaking, and those of queer institutions and spaces themselves. Because of that, a national Pride or LGBTQ+ movement cannot adequately capture individual conditions and upbringing.
To that end, it is vital to recognize the nuance and complexity of one’s queerness and lived experience and seek to understand and empathize, not dictate what sexual and gender diversity ought to be nationally or internationally. For example, while LGBTQ+ people have the reputation of being anti-religious, 46.7% of LGBT adults are religious, either moderately or highly, according to a 2020 study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law. This proportion is even higher in the Black LGBTQ+ demographic, which is 71.0% religious.
This intercalation of identities is well captured by London barrister Mohsin Zaidi in his memoir A Dutiful Boy, who writes, “For gays, I was too Muslim. For Muslims, I was too gay. For whites, I was too brown, and for my family, I was too white.” The complexity of queerness and its positive orientation in the world is an understudied phenomenological and ontological matter, and its intercalation with other multifaceted phenomena, including race and socioeconomic level, remains to be examined in greater depth. But instead of critiquing religion in totality, I applaud the efforts of all queer people who are actively reconciling their faith and queerness, deconstructing — without necessarily essentializing — religious texts and traditions carefully and methodically.
One of the most resonating critiques of Pride is its commercialization by large corporations that tailor to people with diverse identifications only to fund operations or groups that otherwise undermine LGBTQ+ goals. This phenomenon, called Rainbow washing, is yet again complex. On the one hand, increased visibility allows for awareness and, perhaps, increased tolerance. It may even influence closeted people to feel safer. On the other hand, the net product of this equates to an ambiguous notion of donation that solely exists in June. Come July, and all the watershed donations and support abruptly halt. Perhaps even more egregious is the transformation of Pride from a politically active event — one that has its roots in the 1969 Stonewall Riots, during which the police raided Stonewall Inn in Greenwich and arrested cross-dressing customers and bootleggers. As the crowd intensified in front of the bar, people spontaneously protested the poor treatment of sexual minorities and the harassment they suffered by the police. The riots became a unifying cause among gay, lesbian and transgender people, although it is important to note that national calls for increased rights and freedom for sexual minorities predate the Stonewall Riots (e.g., Cooper Do-nuts uprising). Notwithstanding, it was an event that ushered in greater demands for equality and became ingrained in the collective memories of LGBTQ+ people.
The issue with commercialization is that it takes the original intent of the Stonewall Riots, and the subsequent protests that took place to memorialize it and simplify it to one collective objective: awareness. Awareness, while certainly a great thing, does not address the many systemic issues that LGBTQ+ people face, from homelessness and lack of adequate healthcare to the gender-affirming care “deserts” in, notably, southern states of the United States and conversion therapy. If they would like to tailor to LGBTQ+ people, corporations should support broader causes, materially and politically, year-round.
All those issues aside, for many people in the United States, this year’s Pride events were subdued, although contradictorily more emotional as darkness loomed in the future. In his concurrence in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Associate Justice Clearance Thomas wrote, “We should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’…we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.” While he was not joined in his concurrence—and the majority opinion held that “nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion”—the dissenting opinion authored by Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan maintains that the Court’s ratio decidendi may undermine those decisions.
As the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence plays out in later cases defining the lives of LGBTQ+ people, there may be a shift in rhetoric. Heretofore, LGBTQ+ rights have been premised on identity. In the opening of the majority’s opinion in Obergefell v. Hodges, Associate Justice Kennedy wrote, “The Constitution promises liberty to all within its reach, a liberty that includes certain specific rights that allow persons, within a lawful realm, to define and express their identity” (to which Associate Justice Scalia responded by saying he “would hide [his] head in a bag” if he had to join such an opinion). Associate Justice Alito, writing for the Court in Dobbs, said, “These attempts to justify abortion through appeals to a broader right to autonomy and to define one’s ‘concept of existence’ prove too much.”
Foucault was especially wary of “identity politics,” writing, “[One] thing to distrust is the tendency to relate the question of homosexuality to the problem of ‘Who am I?’ and ‘What is the secret of my desire?’ Perhaps it would be better to ask oneself, ‘What relations, through homosexuality, can be established, invented, multiplied, and modulated?’ The problem is not to discover in oneself the truth of one's sex, but, rather, to use one's sexuality henceforth to arrive at a multiplicity of relationships.”
The rhetoric surrounding identity politics has, indeed, proven too much. It has essentialized and reduced gay culture. Whether there will be a rhetorical shift to the Foucauldian notion of friendship or other more liberating frameworks remains to be seen. In the meantime, LGBTQ+ rights may be eroded soon by an increasingly more conservative Supreme Court, making the celebration and memorialization of Pride all the more important.