With the University of Kansas basketball season now rolling, Jayhawks fans should look forward to an exciting, successful season. With 10 newcomers this season, the roster will change, but expectations will remain sky high. Here are four things you need to know before the first regular season game against Michigan State University on Nov. 9.
New faces, same expectations
The Jayhawks’ roster consists of six freshmen and four transfers, among eight returning players. With the season approaching, the team will look very different than years past.
The freshman recruiting class consists of Zach Clemence and Bobby Pettiford, the 12th and 15th ranked prospects at their respective positions, Kyle Cuffe Jr. and KJ Adams Jr., who both are 4 star recruits, as well as Charlie McCarthy and Dillon Wilhite.
Remy Martin from Arizona State, Joseph Yesufu from Drake, Cam Martin from Missouri Southern State and Jalen Coleman-Lands from Iowa State are the four transfer players. The team’s composition will be different, but expectations never change at Allen Fieldhouse.
Since Bill Self took over in 2003, the Jayhawks hold a 522-118 record, winning eight Big 12 championships and the 2008 NCAA Men’s D1 Basketball Tournament Championship. Last season's 21-9 record was the worst in Self’s tenure, so it is reasonable for Jayhawks fans to expect a rebound.
The team’s newcomers will immediately feel the weight of these expectations as they surround themselves with retired jerseys and championship banners inside Allen Fieldhouse. There is a lot to be excited for, and the talented roster reflects KU fans’ expectations.
We will be good — along with the rest of the Big 12
Most basketball fans understand KU is a consistent contender, but there are other strong Big 12 teams this season, too. Both Baylor University and the University of Texas have potential top 10 teams, and Oklahoma State University poses as a dark horse.
Baylor is coming off a season where they finished with a 28-2 record and won the national championship. While the departures of Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler and Mark Vital will surely be felt, their roster still appears strong and will compete with the Jayhawks.
UT finished last season 19-8 overall, winning the Big 12 tournament and entering the NCAA tournament as a three seed. If they can build off of last year's success, they will be as dangerous as any program in the country. With a slew of talented transfers and an established core this year, newly hired head coach Chris Beard will look to keep the Big 12 championship trophy in Texas.
OSU finished last season as the runner-up in the Big 12 Tournament with a 21-9 record. The team lost #1 overall NBA draft selection Cade Cunningham over the offseason but added the third best 2021 recruiting class in the Big 12, as well as former KU Basketball standout Bryce Thompson. Winning the Big 12 won’t be easy for KU Basketball as Baylor, Texas and Oklahoma State all look to make competitive pushes.
KU can break a historic record this season
This upcoming season, KU Basketball has a chance to break a historic record. With another season of 20 or more wins, the Jayhawks can overtake the University of North Carolina for the longest streak of consecutive 20 win seasons. Dating back to 1990, the Jayhawks have had 31 straight seasons of at least 20 wins. After finishing last season with 21 wins, the Jayhawks hope to keep the record alive and sit atop the record books.
The Jayhawks can also pass the University of Kentucky in all-time wins this season. Kentucky currently holds the record with 2,327 wins, just four more than KU. If they can win five more games than Kentucky this season, the Jayhawks will claim the title of most wins in NCAA Division I men's basketball history.
Allen Fieldhouse will be At full attendance; make sure you’re there
Before the 2020 season, Kansas Athletics decreased capacity to 1,500 — less than 10% of its full 16,300 capacity — as a result of the pandemic. This season, Allen Fieldhouse is back to full capacity. In addition to the increased capacity, the arena also altered its mask policy, making them optional.
Allen Fieldhouse is arguably the nation’s best place to watch basketball. The arena provides one of the best home court advantages, and KU students need to make sure they continue that tradition and get to the games.