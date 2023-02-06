KU Athletics knows and understands the value of Allen Fieldhouse’s atmosphere. After all, nearly every advertisement meant to enroll students — if not all — features shots of the famed court, gritty players, Hall of Fame coach and a rowdy yet respectful student section that undoubtedly creates the gameday experience every Kansas fan loves.
Therefore, it is paramount that the University’s athletics department takes a good glance at what happened on Tuesday night when dozens of students were ushered into Horejsi Family Athletics Center, home of Kansas' stellar volleyball team, to watch the broadcast from a screen.
Over an hour after the gates opened, the students were still in the dark about the situation. The unfortunate staff in charge of moving students at KU Athletics’ request were too poorly informed to communicate the problem to us adequately.
According to Matthew Petillo of the University Daily Kansan, KU Athletics offered these students $10 off the next ticket purchase.
No one told my friends nor me of this offer at the gate of Horejsi; we were simply given a $20 voucher for concessions after discovering that the arena was an overflow for students.
At this point, some of us had waited for half an hour or longer outside in below-freezing temperatures. All these problems can be solved.
Event staff managing the crowd tried their best to inform students and find out what they were supposed to do, but all the students in that line were promised a top ten matchup when purchasing tickets — not a lousy voucher to the concessions stand.
Though a Kansas win over the Wildcats was refreshing to see, given the team’s recent shortcomings, KU Athletics needs to do more than offer vouchers in the wake of this fiasco.
Hordes of students who had paid to see the game could not contribute to the environment the University of Kansas uses to market itself. So why should they advertise this as an experience for students while prioritizing the experiences of others over the student body?
I must clarify that I am not saying that students deserve more concessions or vouchers; the situation is over. Unfortunately, the University will likely let greed keep them from offering full ticket vouchers for upcoming games.
If the University takes measures to ensure that this ticketing issue never happens again, all of this can be excused.
The University needs to establish the student section as a space specifically for students. Many of the students filing in, myself included, paid for the Student Combo Pass, which requires students to redeem tickets for basketball games to be able to attend. This ticket redemption process is used as a cap for general admission, preventing an overflow of tickets.
So, either KU Athletics did not use the cap for ticket redemption, misleading students, or knowingly sold student space tickets to others. Furthermore, the lack of communication with event staff and a contingency plan for the oversell did not help either.
While some workers were telling students that seating was full, others were telling them to go to Horejsi to get to seating, withholding that this was an overflow site. Being in their position Tuesday night would indeed be terrible as they seemingly had little idea what to do with the mass of frustrated fans outside.
Both the oversell and the lack of direction for event staff hurt the student experience at the University that prides itself on having the most outstanding environment for college basketball.
Finally, after solving these issues, KU Athletics needs to keep up with these policies.
According to Jordan Guskey of the Topeka Capitol Journal, an oversell at Allen Fieldhouse has not happened in fifteen years. Why has an oversell happened again after the University has already run into this problem?
Allen Fieldhouse’s ticketing system is flawed. That was on full display Tuesday, but that does not mean the University cannot fix this from happening again.
Allen Fieldhouse is at its best when students can loudly cheer for our Jayhawks. Years from now, the same students denied entry Tuesday night will be alumni called upon to help support the University. Therefore, KU Athletics owes it to them to fix their ticketing system for the well-being of Kansas basketball.