On Monday, a leaked draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court was published by POLITICO. Written by Justice Samuel Alito, it would overturn the constitutional right to abortion, thereby invalidating nearly 50 years of precedent, from Roe v. Wade’s opinion that was promulgated in 1973, to Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
While the decision is expected to be made in late June, and the leaked opinion “does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case,” it does provide an inkling of joy for some and a portent of fear for others.
Unsurprisingly, Justice Alito spares none with his words, maintaining that Roe was “egregiously wrong and deeply damaging” and that both Roe and Casey “must be overruled.” Setting a binary, rather than ruling on narrower grounds, he argues — based on arguments made by respondents and Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar — that prohibiting pregnancies after 15 weeks of pregnancy “would be no different than overruling Casey and Roe entirely.”
That the absence of “half-measures” compels the majority to reaffirm or overrule both cases is only half-true. While it is correct to say that essentialist arguments would be logically suspect, there is no shortage of narrower grounds upon which the case at hand, Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women Health, could be decided.
To Alito’s point, the most logical path would be to adopt either of the extremes, but it makes little sense to adopt a course of action to which approximately two thirds of the American population dissents.
The right to abortion is not listed, or enumerated, in the U.S. Constitution, a point Justice Alito iterates again and again. To avoid forthright vilification and counterarguments directed at other rights, such as the right to counsel in criminal proceedings, he couples his explications with the invocation that fundamental rights must “'deeply rooted in this Nation's history and tradition.”
Abortion, however, is afforded no such history until the twentieth century. In fact, abortion was commonly criminalized prior. To that end, abortion cannot stand.
Defending other rights, including same-sex marriage (decided in Obergefell v. Hodges) and the ability to purchase and utilize contraceptives for married and unmarried couples (decided in Griswold v. Connecticut and Eisenstadt v. Baird), Alito distinguishes balancing “fetal life” with other interest as the bright-line difference, emphasizing that “nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.” Yet, if his ratio decideni is taken solemnly, then this petty contrast rests on shaky grounds that the Court’s majority could exploit later.
He then brushes aside Equal Protection arguments, which trigger clear gender discrimination, a framework that one of the greatest litigators in American history, the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, had advocated for. Ironically, he explicitly cites Ginsburg later in his opinion, writing that Roe did not succeed at ending political divisiveness, as though his opinion would.
But Ginsburg, while certainly critical of Roe, advocated for a more demanding line of jurisprudence, one that would be more enduring. She would have indisputably dissented from the draft opinion in which he pays her nothing but lip service, instead of affirming an unshakeable right to abortion.
At last, he grapples with the issue of stare decisis, asserting that Roe v. Wade was incorrectly decided, putting Roe next to Plessy v. Ferguson, an infamous case in American jurisprudence that upheld the “separate but equal doctrine” which begot persecution and injustices for African Americans and Black people. He declares that: “Roe was on a collision course with the Constitution from the day it was decided.”
And with that, he overrules a landmark decision in American jurisprudence, one which the majority of Americans uphold in its entirety. In other words, he lies it to rest.
There have been several calls to strengthen the right to abortion currently before the final declaration of the Court’s opinion. One is through the codification of Roe v. Wade as federal law. While that would certainly supersede state law and mitigate the trigger laws that many states have in place, it would only be temporary.
If Justice Alito and the Supreme Court’s majority are set on permitting only state legislatures to issue fiats regarding a fundamental human right, then it will not take long before the federal law is litigated and overturned. That is, if even it is codified, which is a long shot considering the insufficient number of senators who can invoke cloture to bypass the filibuster and the Democrats’ infighting regarding the filibuster’s use even when it is harming millions of women.
The Supreme Court has deceived and violated all Americans’ trust in our highest court system. The five justices who support overturning this case — Justice Alito, Justice Clarance Thomas, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett — effectively deceived both the American people and everyone at their confirmation hearings.
When asked about upholding Roe v. Wade during their confirmation hearings, every justice in support of the draft opinion lied in their congressional hearing.:
Barrett: “I have no agenda to overrule Casey.”
Kavanaugh: “Roe v. Wade is an important precedent of the Supreme Court… It’s been reaffirmed many times.”
Gorsuch: “Roe v. Wade, decided in 1973, is a precedent of the United States Supreme Court. It was reaffirmed by Casey in 1992 and in several other cases. A good judge considers it as worthy of treatment as precedent like any other.”
Alito: “Roe v. Wade is an important precedent of the Supreme Court… when a decision is challenged and reaffirmed, that strengthens its value.”
Thomas: “I believe the Constitution protects the right to privacy. I have no reason or agenda to judge the issue.”
This draft opinion, more importantly, is a betrayal of American women.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, 23 states are expected to ban abortion, robbing hundreds of millions of women access to safe and legal abortions.
In those states, pregnant women who need abortions will have three options: forced birth coupled with thousands of dollars in medical care costs, jail time or fatality for seeking an abortion elsewhere or death by means of complications during pregnancy and childbirth.
The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate of any developed country, with 23.8 maternal deaths per 100,000 births. For black women, however, maternal mortality rates were over double the average at 55.3 deaths per 100,000 births, triple the amount suffered by white women.
Every one in 50 pregnancies is an escopic pregnancy, or pregnancies that implant outside the uterus. These conditions make it impossible for these pregnancies to result in a fetus and cause one-tenth of all pregnancy-related deaths and are the leading cause of maternal deaths during the first trimester.
Banning abortion nationwide would not only disproportionately affect women of color, who experience maternal mortalities at much higher rates, but would force thousands of women to die instead of their unborn child — even in the case of ectopic pregnancies, which will never become a fetus.
These statistics paired with the fact that the U.S. has no universal healthcare, no nationally mandated sex education, no nationally mandated paid family leave (only 14% of American workers have access to paid leave) and the fact that hundreds of thousands of unadopted children remain in foster care, it’s clear the GOP is primarily pro-birth, not pro-life — especially not pro-mother’s life.
In fact, Justice Barrett argued that “safe haven” laws, which decriminalize the abandonment of a child, may be the answer to ending abortions, asking, “Why don’t the safe haven laws take care of that problem?”
Council Rikelman, privy to the inhumane struggles of women, countered, “[Pregnancy] imposes unique physical demands and risks on women and, in fact, has impact on all of their lives, on their ability to care for other children, other family members, on their ability to work.”
How can the GOP claim to be “pro-life,” after all, when their party supports the inhumane death penalty?
The GOP illustrates its hypocrisy time and time again, arguing that criminals will still purchase firearms if gun control laws are passed while simultaneously arguing that abortion laws will effectively end abortion. The latter is simply untrue and often carries the opposite effect.
Banning abortion only eliminates safe and legal methods of abortion, increasing back alley procedures and further endangering the lives of women seeking abortion healthcare.
The maternal mortality rate for legal abortions is a mere .6 deaths per 100,000 procedures. The numbers behind illegal abortion, however, are much more frightening.
In developed nations, 30 women die for every 100,000 unsafe or illegal abortion procedures. In developing nations, however, that number shoots to 220 deaths per 100,000 unsafe or illegal abortions.
Women will still seek abortions whether they are legal or not. The only difference is that illegal abortions are significantly riskier.
A 1976 article from the CDC found that, after the passing of Roe v. Wade, deaths associated with illegal abortions plummeted and illegal, deadly procedures decreased significantly. The study also found further evidence that black women will bear the worst of the consequences of illegal abortion, as most of the women who fell victim to these illegal procedures were black women.
The researchers concluded that “any actions which impede [women’s] access to legal abortion may increase their risk of death,” and there is plenty of evidence to back that up. Banning abortions nationwide would lead to a 21% increase in overall maternal mortality — and a 33% maternal mortality increase in black pregnant women.
Studies show that abortion rates decrease when abortion is made safe and legal and that countries with the most restrictive abortion laws yield higher rates of abortion.
We hold that the most pro-life stance one could take is a stance supporting safe and legal abortions, as they are proven to reduce the amount of abortion procedures performed and directly reduces maternal mortality.
The sanctity of the pro-choice argument should never and has never centered around determining when life begins. It should not center around religious ideologies or baseless arguments such as calling a fetus a “clump of cells.”
The argument is simple: no person, for any reason, is required to use their body to support another person’s life under any circumstances. No one is required to donate their organs after they die to save a life. No woman should be required to give birth.
To elevate this movement to its full potential, we must create air-tight, evidence-ridden arguments.
Banning abortion nationwide will kill thousands of women and force them to undergo unsafe, dangerous and illegal abortion procedures. Overturning Roe v. Wade won’t save children — it will kill thousands of women and girls who are now forced to give birth.
To this end, I urge pro-choice supporters to cease the use of the argument of “no uterus no opinion,” lest we forget that the 1973 Supreme Court consisted of nine men who established our reproductive right to abortion in Roe v. Wade, or the 1992 Supreme Court, which consisted of eight men and one woman, who reaffirmed those rights in Casey v. Planned Parenthood.
We need allies in order to win this battle, not division. We need people of all genders as allies, and for all voices to be heard. The draft opinion’s leak from an undisclosed source provides an opportunity for the people to rally, protest and campaign against further religiously motivated intrusions on women’s rights. While leaks from the Supreme Court are not unprecedented, this is one of the few times in which an entire opinion was leaked before an official decision. Because of that, it is imperative to take advantage of such opportunities.
We will not give up, and we will not back down. We urge everyone who supports nationwide access to safe, legal abortions to take to the streets and execute your constitutional right to peacefully protest — before that right is stripped from all of us as well.