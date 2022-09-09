After serving alongside seven popes, 14 presidents, 15 prime ministers and for over 28% of U.S. history, Queen Elizabeth II has died.
Surrounded by family in her beloved Scottish home, the Queen’s long life of service came to an end Thursday afternoon.
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on April 21, 1926. As a young girl, Elizabeth enjoyed spending time with her family, playing in the countryside and engaging her curious and kind disposition. Many degrees removed from the throne, Elizabeth’s youth was unoccupied with the traditional worries and education of the heir apparent.
In 1936, Elizabeth’s uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated the Crown of the United Kingdom, thrusting Elizabeth’s father, George VI onto the throne.
From that moment on, Princess Elizabeth received a crash course in service, decorum and leadership.
Sixteen years and a world war later, King George VI died at the age of 56. Instantaneously, at only 25 years old, Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor became Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom.
What, if anything, should we make of The Queen? What can a woman who began life during the Coolidge administration and her career with Prime Minister Winston Churchill teach the average college student today?
Simply put, the life of Queen Elizabeth offers a world class education in the art of compassion and commitment.
Firstly, Queen Elizabeth was a humanitarian of the highest order, filled with compassion for her fellow man.
At the beginning of her reign, Elizabeth ruled over seventy overseas territories, not including India, which had gained its independence five years before Elizabeth’s accession.
Over the course of her reign, Elizabeth oversaw and advocated for peaceful and equitable decolonization efforts across Africa, Asia and the Caribbean – often in opposition to the leaders of British politics and business at the time.
Elizabeth’s commitment to a harmonious, post-imperial world, is best evidenced through her active engagement in the creation and preservation of The Commonwealth, the worldwide association of past British territories working together in matters of democracy, development, environmental justice and education.
Queen Elizabeth’s commitment to humanity was not an exclusively global pursuit. It is said that over the course of her reign, Queen Elizabeth helped raise over $1.5 billion for over 500 different charities.
Additionally, Queen Elizabeth attended an innumerable number of ribbon cuttings, plaque unveilings, season openings and grand dedications, all resulting in a robust and lively sense of civic engagement across the United Kingdom.
Though her commitment to the betterment of the world and the lives of all people is enough to earn her an esteemed position within public memory. It was the Queen’s life of service and sacrifice which makes her a shining example for the youth of the world today. Elizabeth could have followed the lead of her uncle and abdicated, but she took up national duty; she could have indulged in royal sumptuousness, but she remained sober.
During a visit to South Africa on the occasion her Silver Jubilee in 1977, Elizabeth reflected on her coronation commitment to all of the people of the United Kingdom - “When I was 21, I pledged my life to the service of our people, and I asked for God's help to make good that vow. Although that vow was made in my salad days, when I was green in judgment, I do not regret, or retract one word of it.”
Certainly, the life and works of the Queen reflect her public vow.
Over the course of the 20th century, the highest offices in the world transformed into soapboxes and pediments – springboards from which those with the biggest egos could run and jump into seas of public adulation. Not Elizabeth.
Arguably holding the most known and respected office in the world, second only to that of the Pope, the Queen maintained a sober and gracious maturity, despite the gold and fame, throughout her reign.
Leading her people through oil embargoes, foreign wars, political scandal and the pandemic, Queen Elizabeth maintained her composure, serving as a paragon of stability in an otherwise fracturing world.
Even amid a pandemic, upon the death of her husband, Prince Phillip, Queen Elizabeth went where her service called her to be, despite the danger.
There, sitting alone in the choral pews of St. George’s chapel at Windsor, the world glimpsed one of its last public sightings of the elderly monarch. Dressed in black, the resoluteness and warmth of Elizabeth shown through her mask, her grief, her solitude, to remind the world that some things are bigger than us.
Not since Louis XIV of France has there been a monarch who has earned the right to go by their title. During his reign, Louis XIV was simply The King.
As the sun sets on the life of Elizabeth, we reflect on what it means that Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor has come to be known as “The Queen.” We reflect upon the life of service and humanitarianism the world so desperately needs to emulate today.
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the world has become just a little grayer, just a little more utilitarian – one more link to a grand and bygone era, gone forever.
What will live on is the example of commitment and compassion she has set for her subjects and all the people of the world.
Tonight, across the United Kingdom, Christians will be praying the prayer for Queen Elizabeth from the Church of England’s Book of Common Prayer, 1662:
O Lord our heavenly Father,
high and mighty, King of kings, Lord of lords, the only Ruler of princes,
who dost from thy throne behold all the dwellers upon earth;
most heartily we beseech thee with thy favour
to behold our most gracious Sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth;
and so replenish her with the grace of thy Holy Spirit,
that she may alway incline to thy will, and walk in thy way:
endue her plenteously with heavenly gifts;
grant her in health and wealth long to live;
strengthen her that she may vanquish and overcome all her enemies;
and finally, after this life, she may attain everlasting joy and felicity;
through Jesus Christ our Lord.
All
Amen.
Let the Queen's life of service encourage us to imitate her compassion and dedication whenever and wherever possible.