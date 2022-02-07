There is one main sex education curriculum that is covered across the U.S — a sexual risk avoidance program, which focuses on abstinence and the use of contraception or condoms to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancies.
The requirements for sex education vary from state to state, with 15 states requiring education to be medically accurate and 27 states requiring that it be age-appropriate. While 37 states require that abstinence is included in sex education, only 18 states require educators to also share information about birth control.
Only nine states currently require that sex education is LGBTQ-inclusive and affirming, with seven out of sixteen states in the south prohibiting sex educators from discussing LGBTQ identities and relationships.
It is apparent that too many young people are not receiving the sex education they need. These programs are withholding essential information that they need to make safer decisions about their sexual health. These programs are shaming young people about their sexuality, leaving them unsure about where they can go for factual information about what it means to practice sexual health.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization published a fully updated International Technical Guidance on Sexuality Education, which advocates for quality, comprehensive sex education to promote health and well-being, respect for human rights and gender equality, and empowers children and young people to lead healthy, safe, and productive lives.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, comprehensive sexuality education seeks to equip young people with the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and values they need to determine and enjoy their sexuality—physically and emotionally, individually, and in relationships.
Comprehensive sex education is one of the best ways we can improve the health and well-being of young people. It is imperative that we give them the tools they need to make educated, responsible, and healthy decisions.