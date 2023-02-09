Politicians, and those in power, are well-informed on a quick fix when in trouble - passive voice.
There are many often-repeated lines in the media when protected individuals are under heat. Politicians will throw around phrases like “the system is rigged” or “mistakes were made,” all in an effort to deflect blame away from themselves.
These phrases all use passive voice. Passive voice is when a sentence is restructured to make sure the subject is acted upon by the verb. It rewires your brain to process the action of a sentence differently.
Using passive voice is very manipulative and damaging, and readers should be able to spot and recognize when a communicator is using passive voice on them.
Both former U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush used the phrase “mistakes were made” when they attracted attention for political scandals. This phrase leaves listeners with several unanswered questions. Who made the mistakes? What mistakes were made?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been known to call several systems “rigged.” The election was “rigged” against him and “rigged” in favor of others. All forms of the word “rigged” are used in his favor, blaming a problem on something else. What is rigged, and who rigged it?
These politicians aimed to remove themselves from the sentence and in turn, removed themselves from the problem. They used passive voice to acknowledge the issue without ever stating who caused it or admitting their involvement in it.
Passive voice is evasive and indirect when the exact opposite is needed.
Passive voice in journalism can be even more harmful. It’s used more times than not when describing police violence. “Officer-involved shooting” is a common phrase used in journalism when describing police brutality.
This phrase negatively affects the victims of police violence and those who consume this media. It perpetuates harmful ideas and removes accountability from crimes.
There is no shortage of this phrase's usage in the world of journalism. Major media outlets like the New York Times, as well as local news stations, use passive voice frequently.
Instead of blatantly stating what occurred, a police officer inflicting violence, passive voice removes the police officer from the action.
In 2016 police shot and killed Terence Crutcher. In response, Hillary Clinton tweeted a statement about the “police incident,” where she received lots of criticism regarding her word usage.
The New York Times also made a tweet using passive voice when reporting on the death of George Floyd.
After the murder of George Floyd, the Associated Press Stylebook tweeted a statement advising journalists to avoid the term “officer-involved” because of its vagueness.
Active voice takes ownership and responsibility, while passive voice distances ownership from the action. Passive voice intentionally removes accountability from those who do wrong, especially powerful people and systems. Passive voice sends a psychological message to readers and harms victims further.
When reading media coverage of police brutality or political corruption, it’s essential to be able to detect passive voice. It’s a conscious way of delivering a message in favor of a party involved in the story. Becoming wary of this common tactic can help you be more informed on events and how you should perceive them.