As a student living on campus, dining halls are the only way that students can get meals and food. It's my first time away from home-cooked meals, and I never thought it would be so difficult to afford three meals a day.
Buying food through KU Dining has become increasingly difficult this semester. The cost at which KU Dining is charging students is ridiculous in comparison to the quality and quantity of food.
In past years, every dining hall except DeBruce, The Memorial Union and The Underground have all been in an all-you-can-eat style. Now the only dining hall that is limitless is Mrs. E’s on Daisy Hill.
Students are now paying for an individual meal at almost the same price that they used to pay for all-you-can-eat.
It's unfair that these changes have been made. On top of this, many of the meals at dining halls are charging separately for sides that would normally come with a meal, like a burger or a sandwich with fries.
For example, The Underground charges more than $10 for sandwiches that do not come with fries. If you want fries, they must be bought separately as well as dipping sauce, which is almost a dollar extra. Paying over $10 for a student meal that is not a combo is extremely overpriced, especially for students with a limited meal plan.
Another outrageous price point of KU Dining is that of ice. In the Starbucks locations across campus, requesting less ice in your drink is an extra charge.
KU Dining is also implementing a new policy in the spring semester that charges a dollar for plastic to-go containers. This is being done to reduce plastic usage, which is good but ridiculous to charge students for using to-go containers.
It feels like KU dining is charging for anything and everything they can. It’s daunting to worry about having enough money for food, but many universities across the country are increasing food prices.
Last November, Virginia Tech announced that an increase in food prices by $100-$215 would affect students. Students at Pittsburgh University will also receive a 4% increase in food prices.
This isn’t to deny the fact that inflation is an apparent issue for food producers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of food has increased by about 11% in the past year. This factor is understandable and is affecting everyone, but I think that a full-time student should have access to affordable food, and the campus should not try to profit from them.
It feels impossible to keep up with three meals a day on campus. The two main dining plans at KU are the Crimson Flex Plan and the Blue Flex Plan. KU Dining provides a budgeting tool for students showing students have $16-$18 a day depending on the plan.
With the high prices of meals at dining halls, it’s almost impossible to get breakfast, lunch and dinner each day when meals cost around $7-$10 instead of being all-you-can-eat.
KU Dining did not respond for a request for comment.
It feels like dining on campus has become a means for profit, instead of having the purpose of feeding students. From charges that are unnecessary, to overpriced meals, it feels like students are being taken advantage of for their need for on-campus food. The average cost for off-campus food is $547 per month for students.
On KU Dining’s website, it says: “We're here to serve you, KU!” Ironically, they aren’t serving anyone more than two cheap, incomplete meals a day.
Basic means for survival, like food, should never be difficult to access. School is stressful enough: paying tuition, staying on top of classes and balancing social life and family life are just some of the things that students have to worry about.
Access to affordable food should not be one of these things.