There is no better feeling than settling into that plush chair with an Icee in one hand, M&Ms in the other, with a big tub of buttery popcorn in your lap. The anticipation is building as one trailer plays after another. “That one looks good,” you whisper to your movie-going partner. The lights dim; it's time for the film to begin.
Movie theaters have remained staples in our lives as we have grown up. Whether your first movie trip was prompted by your first date in middle school or begging your mom to take you to see the first “Twilight” film, movies produce life-long memories.
In 2008, I made my whole family go to the premiere of “Marley and Me,” fully anticipating it was going to be a sweet movie about a family’s relationship with their dog. Little did 8-year-old me know that the entirety of that theater would be waltzing out of the building with our eyes filled with tears.
That is the beautiful thing about going to the movies: gathering amongst people that have some sort of similar interest as you to experience emotions, whether they be negative or positive, through film.
The argument that often arises is, “Why would you pay $10 for a movie ticket when you can sit and watch a movie from the comfort of your own home?” While valid, there are so many reasons to keep movie theaters alive.
The movie theater industry has been slowly regressing as precautions risen from the pandemic had closed theaters for the majority of 2020 and 2021, and has continued to encourage people to stay home and avoid crowds. However, COVID-19 is not the only reason ticket sales are the lowest they have been in years.
Online content is so easily accessible that the effort of going to the movie theater and paying for a ticket may not sound like the most appealing option. We have so many distractions at home, especially in today’s COVID work-from-home era. The standard Netflix subscription plan costs $15.49, with an average AMC movie ticket ranging from $10.69-$13.69. It is fair that people choose to watch from the comfort of their own home for a cheaper cost, but there is something about going to the theater that makes it worth the higher price point.
Going to a movie theater where the audience is forced to silence their phones and focus on the screen allows us to forget about what is going on in the world around us and be present in our viewing.
The only way to keep the movie theater magic alive is to buy tickets to a movie that catches your interest, and maybe even some overpriced candy to go along with it.