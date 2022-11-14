The feeling of shock and disappointment from finding out your favorite celebrity has been canceled is a feeling many of us know all too well. It seems like a new celebrity or influencer is canceled nearly every day for a wide range of reasons.
Cancel culture has become familiar in social media and Generation Z that it is common to publicly declare complete opposition to an undeserving public figure for a past mistake.
Although there are public figures that deserve to have their platforms taken, oftentimes, cancel culture reinforces negative and malicious action instead of pushing for rehabilitation or change from past mistakes. It incites online threats and attacks people that may not deserve to be bullied.
This isn’t to say that cancel culture can not be used in a positive manner. Cancel culture can be a good tool for marginalized groups to use in order to remove a harmful figure's platform on the Internet. It has been used to make it known that a person with a large online platform is abusing their power.
Internet sensation and makeup guru James Charles’ rise and fall from fame is a story where cancel culture played a positive and vital role in exposing the harmful tendencies of a celebrity.
In less than five years, Charles gained millions of subscribers and fans, becoming the first male ambassador for CoverGirl. In February of 2021, Charles was accused of grooming a 16-year-old boy through a video on Tiktok (Warning: The content of this video contains sexual harassment of a minor and sexual imagery). The 16-year-old’s age was listed on his profile before Charles messaged him.
Charles released a statement completely denying the allegations and later posted a video further rebuking the statement. Soon after this, many other underage people spoke up about similar experiences with Charles.
Soon after this, Charles' YouTube channel was temporarily demonetized, and makeup company Morphe announced they were no longer working with Charles.
I think that the case of James Charles and his grooming scandals is a perfect example of the ways in which cancel culture can benefit our general well-being and influence. There is never a reason that someone who has been accused of grooming underage children should ever have a large platform or benefit from collaborations with brands.
⠀ However, canceling people on the Internet is not always this effective. The Internet tends to pick and choose who they want to cancel, and the people who deserve to have their platform taken are not often chosen.
Earlier this year, TikTok creator Bria Lemirande gained popularity for her relaxing food content, where she shared recipes, grocery hauls and more. She made several viral videos featuring her “cowboy caviar” recipe.
The attention her recipe received resulted in a lot of discourse from the Latino community. She was accused of taking a Latino-inspired dish, making it viral and not giving credit to the origins of her meal. This is an often-repeated narrative where white creators will take inspiration from ethnic cuisine like salsa, slap a new name on it and watch as it skyrockets in popularity.
Although the criticism of cowboy caviar and its harm to Latino communities is important to recognize, the hate that Lemirande received was not the correct method for change.
Educating individuals on the appropriation they may be taking part in is important, but it must be done in a civil and approachable way. Lemirande released an apology video in July, responding to the hate surrounding her recipe.
The faults of cancel culture lie in its pickiness on who to elicit hate and bullying toward. Lemirande didn’t deserve to be harassed — especially when people who deserve to be canceled still have a platform.
Country music artist Morgan Wallen was recorded saying the n-word (Warning: This video contains hate speech) outside of his home in February of 2021. Wallen was pulled from several radio stations, removed from curated playlists and temporarily banned from his record label.
Even after all this controversy, Wallen’s music career thrives. According to a Rolling Stone report, Wallen’s streams increased by 1,220% the day after the video was released. In the year since his scandal, his music career has been more successful than ever before.
The rules that dictate cancel culture can be twisted and confusing. We, as a generation, have the power to determine someone’s career at our very own fingertips. In other words, we are cancel culture.
There are many people who do not deserve the influence that they have. We have proved time and time again, like in the case of James Charles, that we can remove the undeserved connections and power some celebrities have. But in many ways, we have also shown that cancel culture is not always effective, like in the case of Morgan Wallen.
When focusing on a problem that is larger than the individual, it’s important to not attack those who have simply made mistakes and instead, contribute to the fight against the larger issues. I think that as a generation run by social media platforms, we should use the power of the Internet to intentionally remove those who truly deserve to be removed.