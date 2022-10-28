When picturing Halloween on a college campus, one specific image comes to mind: women in lingerie and bunny ears, and men wearing zero-effort costumes.
Halloween is the one night a year where being truly expressive or scandalous with your outerwear isn’t judged or scrutinized — it’s even encouraged. Halloween is an anticipated holiday among many, and on college campuses it is used as an excuse to dress up and drink.
Unfortunately, it’s also an example of harsh gender roles forced upon women.
As told in the movie Mean Girls, Halloween embodies the sexualization and objectification of women through their costumes. Party culture pushes sex so heavily that it’s expected of women’s costumes to reflect their femininity in the most attractive and heteronormative way possible.
Although there is nothing wrong with choosing how to dress yourself, women are often expected to wear costumes that could be seen as overtly sexual. The stereotype of a woman wearing next to nothing and slapping on some sort of animal ears isn’t too uncommon, especially on college campuses.
This isn’t to say that the expression of oneself through a costume is inherently wrong, you can truly dress however you want. Instead, I aim to point out the outdated gender roles that dictate our costumes.
The truth is that if you research Halloween costumes for women, your results will be riddled with “sexy costumes.” When you search up mens costumes, the exact opposite is shown: men’s costumes are typically full coverage, and feature authoritative and masculine roles.
In fact, because of these sexually alluding costumes, women are often let into parties for free, and can even be rejected if their costumes aren’t revealing enough, or they aren’t conventionally attractive.
It feels as if heteronormative narratives patrol every aspect of our being. From the beginning of our lives, Halloween costumes are used to push these harmful stereotypes. In costumes, everything is gendered.
In most instances, a little girl will never be seen wearing a pirate or ninja costume, and a little boy will never be seen wearing a princess or fairy costume. Even the colors in these costumes reflect the forced gender binary.
Boys’ costumes reflect dark, masculine colors. Girls’ costumes will have pastels and feminine colors displayed in them.
Female dominated industries are typically sexualized through costumes like nurses, maids, teachers and even nuns. It’s even more disturbing when costumes that resemble children are worn.
These roles established in costumes continue throughout life. Men wear costumes of authority, and women wear costumes of subservience.
Another aspect is that of effort. Women are often expected to dress up in a different costume each night, when their male counterparts put little to no effort into their costumes — if they even have more than one.
The strict gender assignments translate onto a college campus in a very unbalanced and harmful way. Add alcohol, sex and drugs into the mix, and the results are sure to be disastrous. A 2017 Oxford University study found that only 10% of college students are completely satisfied with party culture.
While many people are often comfortable with the gender binary, many are not. The gender spectrum allows a wide variety of expression through clothing. Halloween should be a time to dress up as you truly wish.
Party culture combined with expectations surrounding Halloween costumes creates an odd mixture of harmful stereotypes and roles to be fulfilled. It’s important to remember that Halloween is a night where you can dress as anything. Being expressive and challenging these expectations is normal.
Allow yourself and others to break cultural taboos and enjoy themselves this Halloween.