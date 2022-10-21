Disclaimer: Themes of domestic abuse are discussed in this article. Potentially triggering language is used.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month in the United States. Yet, with an 8% post-pandemic increase in domestic violence incidents, the U.S. criminal justice system continues to let down victims through lax laws, dismissive police and the culture it helps create.
In the time it takes you to read this article (about three minutes), approximately 60 people in the U.S. will be physically abused by a partner.
From a young age, I was taught that police are there to protect or do no intentional harm. Today, it is clear to me that this is not the case.
In fact, police officers are 15 times more likely to perpetrate domestic violence than the rest of the population. Domestic violence is also seen in their own homes, with a whopping 40% of police admitting to be sexually violent against their wives.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline conducted a survey of 637 women who had experienced domestic violence, and asked the survivors about law enforcement’s responses to domestic abuse.
More than two-thirds of these women feared the police would “not believe them or would do nothing.”
Additionally, of the abused women who did call the police for help, only one in five women felt safe, half the women felt the call made no difference and one in 4 of the women had been threatened with an arrest while reporting domestic abuse.
This is the reality of domestic abuse in the U.S. Victims should be able to count on the police to prioritize their safety above all else, but officers continue to betray the system they were sworn to protect.
According to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, around 82% of the police staff that have been reported for domestic abuse in the last three years are still working.
A participant in the study — who previously tried to get help from the police — said, “They believed him every time because he didn’t leave marks, but this time he did, and they accused me of hitting myself in the face. Before they would tell me I need[ed] to leave, and since I had nowhere else to go, I should sleep in my car. He had cuts on his knuckles from hitting me, and they said I could be charged with assault.”
It is important to note that not all police officers act in this way. But the responsibilities of control and power that come with the job cause police officers to believe they must dominate those they should protect. However, the police are not the only ones responsible.
Although there are still countries that have no laws against domestic violence, other countries are taking steps to crack down on the crisis.
Australian leaders are working to create a culture that condemns domestic violence. In Australia, anyone convicted of domestic violence can be refused entry into the country.
The Australian Federal Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, David Coleman, said, “If you've been convicted of a violent crime against women or children, you are not welcome in this country.” This type of culture creates a safe place for victims and condemns their abusers; in the U.S., however, abusers prevail.
Chris Brown, Mel Gibson, Charlie Sheen and Floyd Mayweather were charged with some form of domestic abuse. All of them faced little to no jail time and were able to return to their careers in America. This represents an unfortunate trend — where many people abuse their position of power and get off with little or no repercussions. The culture in the U.S. enables and normalizes abuse from public figures and leaves society believing the abuser, not the victim — or forget that the abuse even happened.
Welcome to America, where an AK-47 has more protection than a woman in her own home.
On Sept. 19, 2022, Redman-Lollobrigido was attacked and killed by her husband with a hammer. Just two months prior, she accused her husband of beating and strangling her, but he was released from jail on a $5,000 bond. Sadly, this type of situation is not uncommon.
A similar situation happened to Jessica Ewers in Wisconsin in 2022. Her boyfriend was taken into custody for domestic abuse after she accused him in October. He was released four days later on the conditions of no contact with the Ewers and no use or possession of drugs, alcohol and most importantly, dangerous weapons. Law enforcement was informed that he had previously owned firearms, but no action was taken. It was one of those firearms that killed Jessica Ewers two months later.
This year, President Biden passed a federal safety bill restricting ownership of firearms for those convicted of domestic abuse, but there are some major flaws.
Defense Attorney Kyle Watkins argued that police would likely not return to a property to secure additional firearms after an arrest, conviction or protection order.
“As a general proposition, there is not going to be anyone following the issuance of a magistrate’s order of emergency protection that goes and searches the residence for any guns or, as a condition of bond, goes and searches the residence for any guns,” Watkins said. “That's not something that ordinarily happens."
While the bill prevents abusers from buying new guns, in most cases, it allows the abuser to keep their previously owned guns.
In order to combat domestic violence effectively in the U.S., the criminal justice system must focus on a change to both our society’s culture and the criminal justice system as a whole. Sadly, in a culture that values a gun more than a uterus and allows rapists to walk free, increased prevention of domestic abuse is unlikely.
Until then, the criminal justice system and culture in America will continue to fail victims and survivors nationwide.