A long car ride, plane ride or even just a cozy day all require one thing — a good podcast. There’s nothing more relaxing than popping in your headphones and listening to an episode of your favorite audio publication.
Among the world of podcasts, true crime dominates the industry — about 4 in 10 podcast listeners have listened to true crime, according to an ABC survey. Because of the high amount of interaction, true crime has accumulated a much larger audience.
True crime’s gain in popularity has caused more crime content to be consumed and produced. Whether you look at podcasts, TikTok videos, books or YouTube videos, true crime content can be found just about anywhere.
Although considered interesting by many, true crime cases can be very personal and using them for entertainment purposes can be harmful to those involved in the cases. Listening to the gruesome details of crime for entertainment is desensitizing. This is detrimental to the emotional health of our society.
True crime takes something that is tragic for some, and turns it into amusement for others. So where do we draw the line when it comes to true crime?
The first thing that true crime content does is remove the emotional aspect of the case by focusing on sensationalizing and exploring the killer, often leaving out the victims. People often forget that each violent detail was experienced by real people. This can cause desensitization to the victims of gruesome crimes.
Because of media coverage, serial killers become household names, and viewers/listeners romanticize the convicted murderer.
In 2019, heartthrob actor Zac Efron was cast as Ted Bundy in the Netflix movie “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” about the crimes of Bundy. This casting was meant to represent the handsome and charming nature Bundy used to manipulate his victims, but it quickly led to lots of social media content romanticizing Bundy and his crimes, not to mention the groups of women that showed up to his trial out of interest.
Another example of this narrative is that of Christopher Watts. Days after admitting to the murder of his pregnant wife and young daughters, Watts began to receive love letters from various women. The disturbing letters led to a conversation surrounding the harmful romanticization of convicted criminals.
Undeniably, the fame that follows these killers glamorizes them and their crimes, evident by the flowing of admiration and curiosity that follows from true crime “fans.”
True crime creates entertainment out of something gruesome, and is harmful to the audience consuming the content, as well as the families of victims. When people consume too much violent media, they begin to experience psychological changes in how they perceive violence. This is alarming for the future of our society. Not only does true crime content cause negative psychological effects, it often disrespects and ignores the wishes of the victims and their families.
The release of the Netflix show “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” has caused much controversy among families of the victims of Dahmer’s crimes. The family of Errol Lindsey, one of Dahmer’s victims, is extremely upset with the show. They claim no consent was asked of them in producing the show, and no monetary compensation was given either. Rita Isbell, Lindsey’s sister, felt as if she was “reliving it all over again.”
The disrespect to Lindsey’s family is extremely upsetting and shows that this true crime content gave no attention to those who suffered from Dahmer’s crimes. The focus of this media creation was solely financial, and never at the benefit of those it negatively affects.
The lives and deaths of these victims should not be exploited for our entertainment while the victims' families suffer the consequences.
It’s okay to consume the content that you love and entertain yourself as you wish, but it’s important to be conscious of the narratives you support. Refraining from true crime content is the best choice in preventing harmful rhetoric.
Many true crime content creators claim to have the motive of creating awareness surrounding crime, which may be partially true, but in reality the grounds of creating this material is solely gratuitous. A sympathetic perspective is the most humane way to absorb the media around you.