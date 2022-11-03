This article can be found in the University Daily Kansan's 2022 voter guide.
“The right to vote is precious, almost sacred,” civil rights activist and Georgia Rep. John Lewis said. “It is the most powerful non-violent tool or instrument in a democratic society. We must use it.”
In Kansas, we have known the power of voting for centuries. We have utilized this power to push important issues that give us our title of the Free State — and we have used voting to honor that title.
In 1859, Kansans voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying the Wyandotte Constitution, Kansas’s state constitution, which prohibited slavery in the Kansas Territory. The Wyandotte Constitution also granted women rights that were available almost nowhere else in the country: the right to own property, to run and vote in school district elections and granted women equal rights to their children.
Later, in 1854, with the passing of the Kansas-Nebraska Act, Kansans were given the choice as to whether their state would permit or prohibit slavery through popular sovereignty, which gave citizens direct authority over the government by means of voting.
Kansans, in a landmark decision that affected nearly every aspect of the Civil War, voted to outlaw slavery and join the Union, making us the forever Free State.
Then, during the presidential election of 1936, Kansans reversed the decade-long trend of voting Republican and voted against former Kansas state governor Alf Landon, electing President Franklin D. Roosevelt by an impressive margin for a traditionally red state.
During his presidency, Roosevelt would pass the New Deal, which arguably saved the U.S. from crumbling under the consequences of the Great Depression.
Kansas’s history as the Free State doesn’t end there, however.
On Aug. 2, Kansans overwhelmingly voted to shut down the Value Them Both amendment, which would have likely made abortion illegal. The resounding pro-choice vote in a red state defied party expectations and proved that Kansans are not shackled to the political polarity in modern-day politics.
It also proved something else: no matter your political beliefs or your state’s political history, each and every vote matters. Each and every vote can change lives, policies and help achieve our ideological goals.
Voting — not just in the state of Kansas, but nationwide — has altered the course of history. It has challenged unjust and unfair laws and given a voice to the people. It is the most powerful tool at our disposal.
Kansans have a chance to use their power again in the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 8.
The U.S. was built on the foundations of democracy and formulated around giving a voice to the people. Many people in this country overlook that right.
Young people like me love to express their opinions, but I urge young voters to put their money where their mouths are and express their opinions through a vote for a candidate they believe in.
Compared to presidential elections, in which around 60% of Americans vote in, midterm election turnout typically only garners about a fifth of voters.
However, I have complete and total faith that Kansans will show up and use their voices just as they did in the primary election, where hundreds of thousands of Kansans demonstrated voting beyond presidential elections is essential.
Additionally, Kansas voter registration spiked after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. I know my fellow Kansans will continue to show up for each other and vote this November. We will not stop now.
Midterm elections, though undervalued, are immeasurably important to a functioning democracy.
Midterms give voters the power to choose who will represent their district and will have a large impact on national policy for years to come.
All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are up for grabs this November. Kansas will elect one member to the U.S. Senate and four House representatives. Kansas will also decide who its next governor will be.
Republicans must flip just five seats to retake the House majority and just one Democratic seat to gain a Senate majority.
The outcome of the 2022 midterm elections will determine who holds the majority in both the Senate and the House. Even though the U.S. elected a Democratic president, Joe Biden’s political affiliations will matter little if either the House or Senate have a Republican majority.
Plus, with discussions about a nationwide abortion ban, electing Congressmen who hold beliefs congruent to your own is immeasurably important.
No matter what side of the political spectrum you’re on, it’s clear that this election will be impactful. With just a few election upsets, the current political state of the U.S. could change overnight.
For most of us, the right to vote has not always been given so freely. For generations, feminist and civil rights activists fought tooth and nail to gain that right for disenfranchised populations for generations to come.
Citizens of other countries are still fighting for this right just as we did decades ago.
It is our duty to honor their decades of protest and sacrifice and use our voices to vote. It is our duty to use our votes to fight for what values we hold near and dear.
I can’t and won’t tell you who to vote for. The choice is up to you — your vote is a reflection of your personal desires.
I can only emphasize how individually important each of your voices are in democratic discourse. Elections can be close — one vote could change everything.
We, as Kansan voters, are charged with deciding the future of our country and of our democracy. We have proved that individual votes can change the course of history for centuries, and we will do it again.
The future of Kansas and our nation lies in the hands of voters, and voters only.
This November, I urge you to use the power of voting to your advantage. History will thank you for it.