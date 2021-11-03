The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the health inequities persisting in the United States for years. As we begin overcoming the pandemic, it is essential to identify the inequities that it spawned.
Health equity means everyone has the opportunity to achieve optimal health, according to the Center for Disease Control. Health inequity stems from inconsistencies in health status or the allocation of health resources between diverse population groups. And, as stated by the World Health Organization, one’s risk of poor health is corollary to their socioeconomic status.
These disparities are recognized on various levels, from ethnicity to income. What we have learned is that minority groups face extra obstacles in accessing essential healthcare services.
According to a JAMA Network Study, Black, Hispanic and American Indian people are more likely to live in crowded conditions, in multigenerational households and have jobs that cannot be performed remotely. These groups have a higher likelihood of exposure to COVID-19 infection, which underscores these health disparities.
A McKinsey & Company study found 40% of Black students and 30% of Hispanic students in K-12 schools received no online education during school shutdowns due to the pandemic, compared to 10% of white students. These holes in access to online education stretch the already considerable educational inequalities that already exist.
How do we promote fair access to health, then? The CDC developed a COVID-19 response health equity strategy. A few of their guiding principles include fostering meaningful engagement with community institutions and diverse leaders, leading culturally responsive outreach, and reducing stigmas, including those associated with race and ethnicity.
It is essential that we work to ensure public health providers have all the tools needed to promote health equity.
The pandemic shed light on these inequities and made social conditions far worse for minority groups in the United States. These inequities do not need to be perpetual.
These gaps in access to care and public health education need to be addressed through the integration of government policies. The inequalities that we are facing are a political choice. The government is essentially choosing who lives and who dies in the situation of the pandemic, and we must learn from the pandemic to prevent swelling inequality.