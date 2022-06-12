Internet adventuring savants, much like yourselves, are finding themselves asking where all these indecipherable checkered grids on their twitter feed are coming from. The crafty culprit “Wordle” is the popular daily word game that seized the Internet’s attention in only a short time span, having been launched in October 2021. It’s been infecting players worldwide ever since and has proven itself to be the new kind of fever you want to catch.
Created by software engineer Josh Wardle, “Wordle” gives players six tries to guess the daily five-letter mystery word, using green, yellow and gray tiles to indicate what letter guesses are in the right place, in the wrong place and not in the word at all. The game was developed as a love-letter to his partner and word-game fanatic, Palak Shah.
Given the overwhelming surge of user interaction, Josh announced in a Twitter post that he “reached an agreement with The New York Times for them to take over running Wordle going forward.” Daily Wordles can now be found on “The New York Times Games” page.
But what has stirred all the virtual fuss over simple words? Rather than ousting the competition of corresponding mobile games through strategy and complex game design, Wordle’s success can be attributed to one delineating factor: simplicity.
“Wordle” is designed to be free to play: free of scheming pop-up ads, microtransactions, and data collectors vying for your attention. The composition of its gameplay is inherently non-committal, only taking a few minutes to complete and enabling players to interact without the inconvenience of downloading an app.
The game not only caters to individual user’s interface preferences, but also permits participants to share their scores online, comparing performances with ease among peers, without spoiling the day’s answer. This encouragement to share has helped the game’s vitality, as even celebrities like Jimmy Fallon, host of “The Tonight Show” are posting their Wordle scores for comparison on Twitter.
The game is growing a large amount of followers daily, and is only waiting for you to join the fray. Social psychologist Matt Baldwin elaborates that the game is not only fun, but beneficial for our pandemic-centered psyches.
Baldwin explains that the game brings back an opportunity for some much-needed social comparison that has otherwise been stripped from our lives in isolation.
“Shared experiences give a lot of meaning to life,” Baldwin said, in an interview with the University of Florida News, “They help us orient toward what’s good, what’s meaningful and what’s worthwhile.”
While the game is proven to be beneficial and simple, that doesn’t exclude the challenge of strategy from the game. Wordle aficionado Stefan Geens took this strategy to the extreme, spending a weekend in a Google spreadsheet calculating for the best first word.
Deducing that the most common occurring letters in the English language were E, S, A, R, and O, he came to the conclusion that the word “arose” provides the first best guess to any Wordle round.
Like-minded zealous word enthusiasts can even up the ante in settings by turning on “Hard Mode,” forcing users to implement any revealed hints in subsequent guesses.
With a world becoming increasingly digital, from megacorporation to megacorporation contending for your attention-span and a plethora of social apps already consuming your time, adding another trendy game may be too overwhelming to add to your palate.
But “Wordle” hallmarks itself as the exception, giving the power back to its users and rewarding amply for interaction, the game demonstrates how internet games are supposed to be: simple, engaging and constructively infectious.