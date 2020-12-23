After announcing his decision to commit to Kansas men’s basketball on Thanksgiving Day, class of 2021 junior college forward Sydney Curry has lofty aspirations as a Jayhawk.
“We want to win a national championship,” Curry told the Kansan Wednesday. “That’s my goal to come in and win a national championship."
“I want to come in and be a leader for the team, be a voice for the team that they haven’t heard," Curry continued. "Overall, [I want to] just improve my mindset, [and] more than basketball, just [focus on] being an overall good person.”
Curry, a 6-foot-8, 260-pound power forward from John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois, chose Kansas over offers from Maryland, Ole Miss, Seton Hall and Texas A&M, among other schools.
Kansas head coach Bill Self's coaching history and the program's culture were key factors in Curry's decision.
“Just really Bill Self, himself, being a hall of fame coach, [coaching a] winning program — all the things I look for in a college coach and a program,” Curry said. “Just come in and win, just provide for the program, just really a winning nature."
Curry also pointed to his relationship with Kansas assistant coach Jerrance Howard as a key factor in his commitment.
“I look at coach Howard like a brother, like a big brother type, motivator to make sure I’m good,” Curry said. “Just for me to get on the court and play hard, motivate me and stuff like that."
“He’s kind of a coach that I’m used to, playing with [Chicago AAU team] Mac Irvin Fire," Curry continued. "He’s just one of those guys that gets the best out of you."
Curry is the third commit in Kansas’ 2021 recruiting class, joining four-star forwards KJ Adams and Zach Clemence.
“I’ve been in contact with Zach and KJ, just getting off the court, the feel and knowing what are goals [are],” Curry said. “We’re not playing around. It’s the Big 12, so we want to come in and show everybody what we’ve got.”
Originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Curry originally committed to Miami (Ohio) out of high school, but was forced to take the JUCO route after failing to qualify for enrollment at Miami.
“My first time with Miami of Ohio, I kind of rushed my decision,” Curry said. “So I was willing to wait everything out and pick the best decision that was best for me.”
Last season at Logan College, Curry averaged 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game as a freshman.
“[I’m an] athletic rebounder, finisher, plays hard every time,” he said. “I’m an athletic guy that brings energy to the team that likes to win and has a winning attitude.”