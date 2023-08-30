A new Kansas football season is on the horizon. After the Jayhawks’ first bowl appearance in over a decade, this year brings more excitement and expectation than dread and despair. The Lance Leipold resurgence is underway, and the Kansan Sports staff is gearing up to bring you in-depth coverage all year long.
We brought together our sports editor Sam Winton and reporters Katie Acosta, Tyler DiDomenico, Ryan Grossman, Ben Hooke, Trenton Kraxner, Jack Kenna, Charlie Marshall and Emil Misiewicz to discuss a new Jayhawk football season.
Here’s what they had to say:
The Season
Last season was a surprise, but a welcome one, for Kansas fans. What does Kansas need to do this year to continue building off of last season’s success?
Winton: Improve the defense. Kansas' defense last season ranked 124th out of 131 teams in opponent points per game. In order to improve this season, the defense needs to take a big step up against a lot of talented offenses in the Big 12 Conference. It's a big thing to ask, but the defense returns a lot of talent, especially in the secondary.
Hooke: Breaking .500 is obviously the natural progression for this team, but it's probably being consistently competitive that matters more. KU lost all but one regular season game last year by more than one score- as well as two late-season defeats by 20 or more points. Not just being able to beat the underperformers of the Big 12, but thriving against the giants is the key next step for this program.
Marshall: For Kansas to continue what they started last season, they need to get off to a similar start. For the Jayhawks, it will start with the offense. The team finished last year 33rd in total yards per game. With a healthy junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. returning, you would expect to see these offensive production numbers improve even more.
What is the floor and ceiling for this team?
Winton: Floor is 5-7 and ceiling is 9-3. It would be a lie to say that regression isn't possible for this Kansas team, especially with the questions on defense. However, if everything goes right, the Jayhawks could have a season where they shock the country and are in national headlines again.
Kraxner: Ceiling is 9-3. Floor is 4-8. The schedule is tougher, but they return a lot of talent and experience. They have to win the close games this year.
Kenna: The best scenario sees the Jayhawks go 9-3, but 7-5 or even 6-6 is more likely, making them bowl-eligible. The floor for this team could be 4-8, missing a bowl game.
After only a couple of years, head coach Lance Leipold is already a campus hero. What do you hope to see from him and his staff this year?
Winton: Win a big game. Kansas hasn't beaten Oklahoma since 1997 and more importantly, the Jayhawks haven't beaten Kansas State since 2008. If Leipold and company want to continue building their legend status at Kansas, they need to break one of the decade-plus-long losing streaks.
Misiewicz: I hope to see an improved defense and special teams. The offense was the bright spot last year, averaging more points per game than teams such as Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, UNC and even Kansas State. I hope that Leipold sticks to what worked in last season’s offense while improving on the defensive end which ranked 124th in points per game allowed last year.
Kenna: Leipold is building a winning program with a winning philosophy, the players have fully bought into what he wants to do. This year, KU football has the chance to take a massive step onto the national scene.
Grossman: I hope to see Leipold continue to get students and fans excited about football here on campus, there are a lot of fun home games against good teams this year, like Illinois week two, UCF week six, Oklahoma week nine, and Kansas State week 12. Those games are great opportunities for this program and Leipold getting students and fans invested will make an impact on a great home-field advantage.
The Schedule
Let’s take a look at this season’s schedule. Kansas starts the season with back-to-back Friday night home games before heading out west to take on Nevada. After that, they’ll kick off the conference play with one of four new Big 12 teams, BYU. What game on the schedule is most exciting to you?
Winton: Week 12 vs. Kansas State. This is the biggest game of the year for Kansas. It seems to be the first year in a while where the Jayhawks have a chance at winning. It should be an electric atmosphere and game.
Kenna: The home matchup against Oklahoma is a game to have circled on the schedule. The Jayhawks lost by 10 last season at Norman and this is a chance for Kansas to get their revenge.
Marshall: It has to be the Kansas vs. Kansas State game. For the first time in over a decade, this game will be played at a David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium where the students and fans truly believe Kansas has a good shot at taking down the Wildcats.
DiDomenico: Besides the usual Big 12 foes like Texas and Oklahoma, I am anxious to see how Kansas fares against BYU. The Cougars are riding high into their inaugural Big 12 season, and a Week Four test in Lawrence should be a humbling experience.
Which game on the schedule scares you?
Winton: Week Five at Texas. The Longhorns are picked to win the Big 12, and some say they might be back. Who knows for sure, but they are definitely a scary team to face on the road. However, Kansas has pulled the upset before.
Hooke: The early trip to Austin to face Texas. If there's a game where Kansas's weak pass rush could get exposed and exposed badly, it's against Quinn Ewers and a Longhorn team with so much to prove.
Kenna: The away game against Texas is scary. This is the start of a tough stretch in Big 12 action, and momentum might be critical to grinding out some wins.
Grossman: Week Two against Illinois, the Fighting Illini had a top-three defense in yards allowed last year, and have legitimate NFL prospects on the defensive line, I'm looking forward to seeing how Kansas will handle that level of physicality early in the season.
If you had to pick, what is the one game that you think will define this season for Kansas?
Winton: Week Two vs. Illinois. A non-conference game against a Power Five opponent early in the season is the perfect marker to see if Kansas is in store for a special season. The Fighting Illini finished 8-5 last season and are in the mix to compete for the Big 10 West title. Illinois is well-coached by head coach Bret Bielema and will provide a great early-season test for the Jayhawks.
Kraxner: Illinois. Primetime game at home in a non-conference tilt. When was the last time you could say that for Kansas football? Illinois was really talented last year, it will be a good measuring stick game.
Kenna: The Illinois game will be a very early indication of the team Kansas has. They are another team that could have a phenomenal year and Kansas could use a big win against the Fighting Illini to start the year off strong.
The Roster
Let's break down the roster. There are exciting pieces all over this squad as the Jayhawks look to expand on their first bowl season in over a decade. What player could have a breakout season and significantly impact this year?
Winton: Redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. would've been the breakout player of last season had he stayed healthy. If he stays healthy this season, he could break out even more and give Kansas a two-headed monster in the backfield.
Hooke: Junior wide receiver Luke Grimm. Kansas did not have a true No. 1 target in the passing game last year, with no receiver breaking 750 yards or 60 receptions. Grimm is best placed to fit in that spot, having led the team in receptions and tied for the lead in touchdowns. If his performance in the Autozone Liberty Bowl is any indicator, this could be the breakout year for him.
Kenna: Junior wide receiver Lawrence Arnold is a player that will make a significant impact this season. The leading receiver from a year ago, racking up 716 receiving yards, will be one of Jalon Daniels' favorite targets in the 2023 season.
Grossman: Redshirt sophomore cornerback Damarius McGhee is someone who could have a breakout season for KU this year. He is an LSU transfer and former top-100 recruit. I think he has a great opportunity to make a name for himself this season and provide a boost to KU's defense. He is a talented player who we could see on the field making plays often this fall.
Junior running back Devin Neal and redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. will both be set to take snaps in the backfield. Who do you see taking the most snaps?
Misiewicz: Easily Devin Neal, it's his and Daniels' team. They are the two-head duo of that deadly Kansas offense. Scoring 35 points per game is not easy, especially in a conference like the Big 12. I expect Leipold to lean on Neal if Daniels and the receiving core aren't getting it done.
Kenna: Neal will be RB1 to start the year, but Hishaw will help carry the load. Hishaw, before his injury, had five touchdowns in 2022 so expect him to fight for some more carries this season.
Acosta: I see Neal and Hishaw getting the majority of the snaps at running back this season. They both are experienced Big 12 Conference backs who provide different strengths. Neal is an every-down back with great consistency, while Hishaw offers more versatility and explosiveness. I also think junior running back Sevion Morrison could emerge as the third back option due to his speed, but redshirt senior running back Dylan McDuffie, the veteran transfer, might have an edge due to his experience.
Senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. announced this offseason that he will return in the secondary for Kansas. What impact can he make for the Jayhawks this year?
Grossman: The experience and production that he brings to an already strong secondary is a big deal, his presence and leadership in the secondary could make an impact on the defense and see them continue to improve throughout the season. I think we could see him make another big leap this year.
DiDomenico: With Logan, I think his leadership presence is what makes him such a huge cog in the machine. He has seen this program go to heights that no one ever thought it could reach, and to have someone like that on the squad is imperative for success.
Acosta: Logan is a huge asset for Kansas, his leadership and experience in the secondary are vital for the Jayhawks as they look to continue to build the defensive unit. The Logan return also shows the change in culture for the Jayhawks as players are returning for extra seasons and wanting to play for the Jayhawks.
Some Fun
What are your thoughts on the new Kansas uniforms unveiled this month? What kinds of alternates would you like to see?
Winton: The block lettering is awesome and so much better than Trajan. The alternates Kansas wore two years ago against Texas are the best uniforms Kansas has worn in football and should be worn again. Also, a navy alternate might be really cool.
Kraxner: I like the new uniforms. I really hope we get an all-crimson look this year. The all-crimsons they wore at home against Duke last year was my favorite uniform of the whole season.
Kenna: A baby blue Kansas jersey would be something I would love to see for this season. Something that isn't too bold, but a clean all-around look.
Which city that Kansas plays a road game at this year would you love to travel to?
Hooke: Austin. It may be an urban hell for pedestrians, but there's a reason so many young people move there. And I really like breakfast tacos.
Grossman: The game against University of Texas in Austin would be fun to go to, I've never been to Austin and would love to see a great environment in Darrell K. Royal Stadium which is one of the cathedrals of college football.