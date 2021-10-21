The Kansas men’s basketball team landed a massive recruit this Wednesday. ESPN’s 38th ranked player in the 2022 class, Ernest Udeh Jr., made his decision to commit to Kansas live on CBSsports.
Thank you God ❤️ @KUHoops #rockchalk #jayhawk #Committed pic.twitter.com/63565tC7uS— Ernest Udeh Jr. (@ernestudehjr) October 21, 2021
The four-star recruit from Florida is the 7th ranked center from his class with a 6’10 build and a 7’2 wingspan. Udeh ultimately was down to two final schools, Kansas and UCLA. Udeh explained his reasoning to 247Sports after his selection.
"That place (Allen Fieldhouse) when I went there on my visit, there was constant talking in practice and everywhere else. The players are tight-knit and it is very family-oriented from the coaches all the way down. It was a great environment," Udeh said.
Udeh’s gritty and aggressive playstyle is exactly what Bill Self and the Jayhawks need. Udeh has an impactful ability for getting to the basket, along with a strong sense of rebounding. His power, rim-protecting and rebounding abilities are all something to look out for.
Udeh will be another addition to an already stacked 2022 Kansas class, joining M.J. Rice, Gradey Dick, and Zuby Ejiofor. With current starting center David McCormack entering his senior year and a lot of the 2021-2022 roster being upperclassmen or transfers, the commitment from Udeh proves vital for the 2022-2023 season.