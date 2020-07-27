The preseason accolades keep coming for Kansas football as several players were named to preseason watch lists last week.
Kansas junior running back Pooka Williams Jr. was one of 90 players across the country named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list Friday. The Maxwell Award recognizes the most outstanding player in college football each year.
The New Orleans native is coming off back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons in 2018 and 2019. Williams ran for 1,061 yards and three touchdowns on 203 carries last season, becoming the first Jayhawk since James Sims to rush for 1,000 or more yards in back-to-back seasons.
Senior wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. was named to the Paul Hornung Award preseason watch list Thursday. The Louisville Sports Commission awards the Paul Hornung Award to the most versatile player in major college football.
Robinson proved his versatility last year by hauling in 45 receptions for 727 yards and eight touchdowns, while also returning 11 kicks for 247 yards. Robinson ranks fifth in receiving yards among Big 12 returners from a season ago, and ranks seventh among Big 12 returns in all-purpose yards with 987.
Senior punter Kyle Thompson was one of 19 punters named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list last Wednesday, an award that honors the nation’s top collegiate punter. Thompshon was also named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list in 2019.
Over the span of his career, Thompson has punted 130 times for 5,671 yards, averaging 43.6 yards per punt. Coming into the 2020 season, Thompson ranks third in KU history in punting average, he also ranks 10th in KU history in punting yardage.
Finally, senior offensive linemen Api Mane and Chris Hughes were both named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list Thursday. A record 114 players across the country were recognized on this season’s watch list.
The Wuerffel Trophy is also known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” and "exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world."
Mane played in all 12 games in 2019 and started in two games. Hughes made eight starts while also making an appearance in all 12 games in 2019.