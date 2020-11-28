Kansas women's basketball and coach Brandon Schneider started the 2020-21 season off strong, beating Northern Colorado 78-62 in the Jayhawks' home opener Wednesday.
This also marked the first game for the Jayhawks since an 83-63 loss to Kansas State on March 8. However, it's a brand new year, and Wednesday's game provided a first look at some new faces on this Kansas roster.
Freshman forward Ionna Chatzileonti was the standout in her Kansas debut. Chatzileonti, who also started the game for the Jayhawks, shot 7-for-8 from the field with 15 points, two assists and a rebound in 26 minutes played.
She was excellent on the defensive side as well, recording two blocks and a crucial steal that helped Kansas go on a run.
“[Chatzileonti] played very well for her first time out, I believe we could have played through her more and we missed her in the low post a few times,” Schneider said after the game Wednesday. “For a freshman to go out and go 7-for-8 from the floor is something she should feel very good about. She's a terrific player with a bright future.”
The other two freshmen for Kansas — guard Mia Vuksic and forward Katrine Jessen — also saw some playing time Wednesday. Vuksic, a native of Sibenik, Croatia, is an agile guard who brings a smooth deep ball to the team. In nine minutes against Northern Colorado, Vuksic shot 1-for-6 from the field and 1-for-5 from three-point range.
Despite not shooting particularly well in her first game, expect her to find her way throughout the next couple of games. She has the scoring mentality that will help this team in crucial situations, which will further develop as the season goes on.
As for Jessen, she was able to move the ball very well Wednesday, even without scoring. Jessen, a member of the U17 Danish National team, was 0-for-5 from the field with one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes played Wednesday. She is an agile interior forward who uses her length to create mismatches on the court and is expected to be an elite finisher at the basket.
Regardless of the mixed results in the season opener from these freshmen, these young players are expected to make a significant impact for the Jayhawks this season.
Kansas next plays Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.