Kansas football fell short to No. 17 Coastal Carolina 49-22 Friday evening, marking the Jayhawks first loss of the season.
Kansas showed a lot of heart throughout the game and Coach Lance Leipold noticed. He commented after the game on how the team showed more longevity compared to last week.
“I think we had some sack issues again, I told them we all got to do better but I said I was proud of them because we are getting better per sixty minutes,” Leipold said.
Defensively, the Jayhawks were not as successful as they were in their first matchup versus South Dakota. Coastal Carolina had a total of 460 yards, and 215 of them were from the rushing attack. Despite having an excellent first and third quarter, Kansas allowed 35 points in the second and fourth quarter which made the deficit severe.
The biggest problem could be attributed to Coastal Carolina's third down efficiency rate. The Chanticleers were 7-9 as third down approached, which helped them reach 27 first downs compared to the Jayhawks' 16.
“Costal's offense is difficult, tough no matter what,” Leipold said. “First of all, I know some of these guys on our team played against them so they had some experience, but at the same time it’s a different scheme now. Have to give credit to them.”
Coach Leipold, multiple other staff members and transfers on the team were a part of Buffalo’s football staff last season so they saw plenty of Coastal Carolina. Although that did not seem to give them an advantage, as they gave away 49 points during Friday night's competition.
“I think we definitely are getting stops at times, you know they’re [Coastal Carolina] going to score points,” Leipold added. “With these guys, it’s just a matter of what kind of track meet you are going to get into tonight.”
For most of the game the Jayhawks held their own, but eventually the Chanticleers's skill overpowered Kansas, giving them the win.
Kansas returns home Saturday, Sept. 18 for their first conference matchup against the Baylor Bears at 2:30 p.m.