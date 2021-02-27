The Kansas women’s basketball team was defeated 72-68 Saturday afternoon on senior day by No. 18 West Virginia.
The combination of a poor second quarter for the Jayhawks and a double-double first half for West Virginia sophomore forward Esmery Martinez, resulted in another loss for Kansas.
Martinez finished the contest with 14 points and 24 rebounds.
Kansas women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider said part of the rebounding struggles was due to his players playing out of position.
“We just didn’t do the job [rebounding] the way we would have liked,” Schneider said.
West Virginia opened up the first quarter firing on all cylinders. The Mountaineers shot well from the field, shooting 52.9%, but also out-rebounded KU 15-8, allowing for many second-chance opportunities.
The Jayhawks ultimately fought back and landed within striking distance after a pair of three-point field goals from graduate transfer guard Julie Brosseau and freshman guard Mia Vuksic.
In the second quarter, though, it was all downhill for the Jayhawks. Some may have said there was a lid on the basket as KU shot 3-of-13 from the field. Additionally, Kansas committed seven personal fouls and seven turnovers.
KU scored just 13 points in the quarter, with five of them coming from the charity stripe.
Schneider was quick to answer when asked if he thought the second quarter woes contributed to Saturday’s loss.
“Of course,” Schneider said. “I think your worst quarter is a primary factor in coming up short.”
Despite a poor shooting performance in the second, the Jayhawks came out of the locker room assertive in the third quarter. Junior guard Aniya Thomas played the entirety of the quarter and gave KU a boost with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including a bucket from deep.
Within the quarter, Kansas went on an 8-0 run, shooting 5-of-5 from the field in that stretch. During the Jayhawk’s run, the Mountaineers couldn’t make a single shot.
It all came down to the wire in the fourth quarter. Sophomore guard Zakiyah Franklin led the way with seven points. Thomas and sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter contributed a combined four free throws which was crucial for the Jayhawks to stay close to the Mountaineers.
Despite a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback, the Jayhawks dropped their sixth straight loss. Three Jayhawk players finished in double figures: Thomas (19), Franklin (18) and Kersgieter (12).
The Kansas women's basketball team will hit the road to Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, March 3 where they will square off with Iowa State. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.