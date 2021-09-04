Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold opened his era of Jayhawk football Friday night with a 17-14 win over South Dakota -- definitely not a pretty win, but a win nonetheless.
“The biggest thing is how proud I am of this group to battle back that late in the game, battle back when the momentum really shifted,” said Leipold when asked about the tail end of the contest.
However, the result would not have been possible without the electric play of redshirt junior transfer quarterback Jason Bean. Bean, who transferred from North Texas in March, was officially named the starting quarterback Friday afternoon and embraced the moment week one.
With just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Kansas began with what would ultimately be its final drive of the evening following a 25-yard rushing touchdown from South Dakota’s Travis Theis. A touchdown lifted the Coyotes to a 14-10 advantage late in the fourth, as they looked to shut the door on Kansas.
Yet, Bean and the rest of the Kansas offense did not shy away from the adversity and instead attacked it head first. The North Texas transfer marched down the field and eventually capitalized on a 16-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman wide receiver Lawrence Arnold.
“Being at the quarterback position, I think that's the kind of position that you want to be in,” said Bean postgame. “You know, not being down, but you know, you know, you want to be in that position to where you can lead your team, you know, lead the whole school, and, you know, lead them to a great dub.”
“It was really just me going out there being a playmaker when my team needed me most,” Arnold said. “I felt like my team knew I needed us to make a play, and playmakers step up when it's time for a step up. So I just appreciate Jason...believing in me to give me up in believing that I scored a touchdown.”
Arnold registered not one, but two touchdowns Friday on just 33 receiving yards. But Kansas did not reach the glory moment without a few encounters that could have potentially changed the game’s outcome.
Leipold burned his third and final timeout with just over four minutes left in regulation which meant it was now or never for reaching the end zone for the Jayhawks.
The Coyote defense led by senior linebacker Jack Cochrane worked what would normally end as a three and out for most teams, but only trailing by four and with no other opinions, the Jayhawks were forced to take a chance.
In spite of the inconsistent passing game, Bean connected with sophomore tight end Mason Fairchild on a 20-yard gain that placed the Jayhawks well within the redzone.
“Yeah, on that play, it was a kind of a four verse type of look,” said Fairchild on what he saw on his must-have fourth quarter catch. “And I had a similar play earlier in the game, where the guy kind of butt off of me, I kind of found a window. So knowing that I did the same thing on that play, [I] found that window to kind of settle down and Jason found me.”
A South Dakota targeting penalty and costly offensive holding on the Jayhawks set up a first and 16 on the South Dakota 16-yard line. And on the ensuing play, Bean found Arnold, a moment that will be remembered for a very long time.
“I told the guys, you know, let's go we got it -- get this,” Bean told his team late. “We got to get this for this team. We got to get this for the school. We got to get this for the city.”
Bean finished with 163 passing yards on two touchdowns, going 17-26. The Mansfield, Texas native also recorded a team-high 54-yards by foot, highlighted by a 14-yard first down run.
Kansas plays host to Coastal Carolina next Friday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.