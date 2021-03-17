After former Athletic Director Jeff Long stepped down from his position last Wednesday, the search is on for a new Director of Athletics.
1 - Danny Manning
Former Kansas men’s basketball All-American and assistant coach Danny Manning was among the first to throw his name in the ring.
“I think my love and passion for KU is utmost,” Manning, 54, said in a phone interview with the Kansas City Star Wednesday. “I know my experiences in the coaching profession, in student/athlete development, in ops [operations], and in relationship building have been (qualities) shown."
“I’ve always said I never wanted to be the smartest guy in the room, I wanted to be the best listener,” Manning added. “[As AD] you are CEO, but you need to delegate people and do it well.”
Manning played basketball at KU from 1985-88, leading Kansas to a 1998 NCAA title and is currently the Kansas all-time leading scorer with 2,951 career points.
Manning won another NCAA title with Kansas in 2008, serving as an assistant on the Kansas men’s basketball staff from 2006-12.
He has also served as head men’s basketball coach at Tulsa (2012-14) and Wake Forest (2014-20).
2 - Terry Mohajir
UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir is another candidate with Kansas ties, serving as part of Glen Mason’s football staff at KU from 1993-96.
Mohajir spent time as Assistant Athletic Director at UMKC (1997-2004) and Senior Associate Athletic Director at Florida Atlantic (2004-11), before returning to Kansas in 2011 to serve as Senior Associate Athletic Director and Chief Marketing Officer.
Mohajir left KU in 2012 to serve as Director of Athletics at Arkansas State, a role he held until last month, when he was hired as UCF's Director of Athletics.
During his time at Kansas, Mohajir helped expand operations for the Williams Educational Fund and directed efforts of the Marketing and GameDay Experience staff.
3 - Banks Floodman
Former Kansas Associate Athletic Director and current director of business development at Sunflower Development is emerging as a candidate for the opening, despite being out of college athletics for quite some time.
Floodman, was a former KU linebacker who played five seasons under Mark Mangino from 2002-06.
Floodman is a popular candidate out of Lawrence.
4 - Mike Harrity
Army Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Operating Officer Mike Harrity has recently emerged as a frontrunner for the Kansas Athletic Director opening with an endorsement from Danny Manning.
(1/2) KU @KUAthletics needs a Jayhawk as the new AD who has an elite level of broad experience in college athletics. Mike Harrity is what WE need! https://t.co/9a8RGTNsD9 @dennisdoddcbs @JayhawkSlant @Matt_Fortuna @GaryBedore @mctait @CJMooreHoops @PeteThamel @D1ticker— Danny Manning (@CoachDManning) March 16, 2021
“As an alum Mike shares the same passion and will invest the energy to restore @KUAthletics to what it needs to be,” Manning tweeted Tuesday. “Humble/hungry as we strive for excellence in all that we do. RCJH!!”