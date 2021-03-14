The best day of the year is here — at least for college basketball fanatics.
It’s been a long wait for March Madness fans with last season’s tournament being canceled due to COVID-19. But now the selection committee has spoken, and in a bubble format, we will have an NCAA Tournament.
Kansas men’s basketball, who continued its record streak of 31 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, will be a No. 3 seed in the West region this year and face off against No. 14 seeded Eastern Washington in the first round on Saturday.
“I think it’s great we are a three seed because that month of January was kind of rough,” senior guard Marcus Garrett said to the media Sunday. “Just knowing we have a chance to play for a championship always feels good.”
The Jayhawks will be in the same region as the No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, a team Kansas lost to in the season opener 102-90. Kansas also has Iowa as the No. 2 seed in its region, which is another squad that could make for a tough matchup.
Eastern Washington is an interesting team in the first round and have played against just one NCAA Tournament team, Oregon, where they lost 69-52. However, Eastern Washington did compete against a quality Arizona squad.
“We haven’t really done a lot of research on [Eastern Washington] yet, but we’ll have more than enough time to prepare for them,” junior guard Ochai Agbaji said.
If Kansas advances to the second round, they would then take on either USC, or the winner of a First Four game between Wichita State and Drake.
USC features a young, talented big man in Evan Mobley — who is projected to be a top 10 pick in next year's NBA draft. Both Wichita State and Drake have solid squads as well who could upset the Trojans to play Kansas is the round of 32.
In the Sweet 16, Kansas could play either Iowa, No. 7 Oregon, No. 10 VCU or No. 15 Grand Canyon. Iowa is the most likely candidate to meet Kansas and features one of the best players in the country: senior forward Luka Garza. Garza and the Hawkeyes could pose a matchup problem for the Jayhawks and would be a tough team to knock off in the Sweet 16.
If the Jayhawks can do it, that would leave Gonzaga and the No. 16 seed, No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 9 Missouri, No. 5 Creighton, No. 12 UC Santa Barbara, No. 6 Virginia and No. 11 Ohio at the top of the bracket to potentially face Kansas in the Elite 8.
“Since that’s the draw we got, I might as well be comfortable with it and like it. I certainly don’t dislike it,” coach Bill Self said. “I thought the draw we got was fair. Every draw is going to be hard.”
Six other Big 12 teams were slotted into the tournament. Baylor is the No. 1 in the south region. Texas and West Virginia join Kansas on the three line in the east and midwest regions, respectively.
To round out the Big 12, Oklahoma State was rewarded a No. 4 seed in the midwest region, Texas Tech the No. 6 seed in the south and Oklahoma the No. 8 seed in the west.
The madness will begin with the First Four on March 17-18, and Kansas will play its first game against Eastern Washington on Saturday. Tipoff time is still to be determined.
“I’m about as excited as I’ve been on a Sunday of the selection show,” Self said. “To go from where we were six weeks ago to being a three seed, I think is a pretty strong statement with how much our team got better.”