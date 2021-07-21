Although the month of July has been a slower one for recruiting, head coach Lance Leipold and his staff made news at the beginning of the month when former four-star Michigan linebacker Cornell Wheeler announced his commitment to Kansas.
He will be eligible for play immediately and is expected to earn a significant amount of playing time for the Jayhawks this upcoming season.
Vernon Glover was also offered a place on the roster by the coaching staff on Tuesday. In an exchange between the three-star corner and the Kansan, he said assistant coach Jonathan Wallace has been in contact with him and is selling early playing time, along with the on-going rebuild of the Kansas football program.
Glover told the Kansan the schools that have been recruiting him the hardest include Texas, Houston, and Arizona State.
Five-star recruit Richard Young has also received an offer from Coach Wallace. Young is a strong athlete that has some of the best schools in the nation recruiting him.
Young has visited Clemson, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, and Georgia. He also ran track and posted an 11.09 100 meter as a freshman.
As for the 2022 class, Chase Gillespie from Tallahassee, FL is a target for Coach Leipold and the Jayhawks. Gillespie told the Kansan he keeps in contact with Coach Wallace and the new coaching staff reached out to re-offer him a spot with the team once they got to Lawrence, as he was previously offered by the former staff. He said the staff really likes the versatility that he could bring to the offense in Lawrence.
The senior running back weighs 180 pounds and is a small 5-foot-9, but his size has yet to hold him back, as he is being pursued left and right. He has offers from all over the nation, but many offers come from the midwest or southeastern schools.
Gillespie said Kansas, Tulane, Appalachian State, East Carolina and University of South Florida have been at the top of his recruiting. He will visit the Jayhawks on July 27 and has no timeframe for when he might announce his commitment.
Three-star corner Anthony Davis from Skyline High School in Dallas, TX told the Kansan that assistant coaches Chevis Jackson and Emmett Jones reached out to him the most. Their pitch centered in on how he will fit with the program and how he will help the Jayhawks start to win some games.
Davis also mentioned that Coach Jones being from Skyline helped “a lot” in making his final college decision. Davis's final three schools are Colorado, SMU, and Kansas, but he has heard the most from Kansas and Southern Methodist University.
Korbyn Green is another potential recruit the Jayhawks are looking to finalize this summer. He has yet to earn any scholarships, but he has received interest from schools such as Kansas State, Baylor, Nebraska, and Texas Christian University, alongside Kansas.
He stands at 6’1 and weighs in at 173 pounds as a cornerback and specializes in press coverage. Green said he speaks with Coach Jackson frequently and already has friendships with current players within the Jayhawk football program.
Kansas football will continue the recruiting process throughout the rest of the summer as Coach Leipold looks to build his first full recruiting class.