Kansas football’s special teams unit struggled in the Jayhawks' 55-14 loss to Kansas State Saturday, resulting in two punt return touchdowns and an early swing in momentum Kansas never recovered from.
It all started midway through the first quarter when Kansas gave up a 55-yard punt return touchdown to K-State sophomore wide receiver Phillip Brooks.
Brooks finished the first half with 147 return yards and two touchdowns. If Brooks' first half performance had occurred before Saturday’s game, it would have been the third-highest team total in the nation.
Brooks recorded 189 total return yards, averaging 47 yards per punt return and finished with two touchdowns. He also became the first Big 12 player in the last five seasons to have more than two 40-plus-yard punt returns in a season, with four on Saturday.
Kansas football coach Les Miles said this was obviously unexpected, and a number of special teams players were out due to injury, including the Jayhawks' long snapper.
“I think we lost a number of guys on special teams during the week, and so we put extra time in and we really worked on it and felt like we were in good shape,” Miles said, “but obviously not. A couple returns were just unbelievable and it looked like the floodgates opened, and whenever the ball was punted to them they would score.”
Miles said some of the punts K-State returned were intended to be directional out-of-bounds punts, but ended up as miskicks.
The Jayhawks found themselves out of luck with starting punter senior Kyle Thompson, senior kicker Liam Jones and junior kicker Cole Brungardt all ruled out of Saturday's game.
Kansas senior punter Donovan Gagen and freshman punter Reis Vernon looked to fill in for Thompson. Gagen recorded 110 total yards, with an average of 36.7 yards per punt, and Reis finished with 173 yards and an average of 34.6 yards per punt.
Redshirt freshman kicker Jacob Borcila also missed a 40-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter with the Jayhawks trailing 7-0.
Later, freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels got his try on special teams after punting the ball in the third quarter for 34 yards to the K-State 6-yard line.
Kansas' punt returning struggled, as senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II finished with zero punt return yards and muffed a punt return in the second quarter. The Wildcats recovered the fumble and drove down the field for a touchdown to go up 27-7.
“I think that was the play of the game in terms for us to score, and to get behind was a monster to overcome,” Miles said.
In the kick return game, sophomore wide receiver Jamahl Horne recorded only 27 return yards and freshman running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. finished with 12 return yards.
In the third quarter, Kansas was able to get more of a lockdown on special teams with some quality punts. However, in the fourth quarter, Brooks broke off a 42-yard punt return to the Kansas 30-yard line.
Miles said this will be a process, and that once Kansas is fully healthy and gains more experience, fans will "enjoy the team that comes to play."
“The quality of the players will make those special teams units capable, guys with great speed,” Miles said. “There’s a bunch of guys that are on the perimeter that are going to get healthy and bring along some of the younger players on our team."
Kansas will next face Iowa State at home on Saturday, Oct. 31. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.