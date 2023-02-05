Kansas women’s basketball fell to the No. 24 Texas Longhorns in a close loss of 68-65.
In the first half, it was all Kansas, with the Jayhawks shooting an efficient 53.8% from the field and staying neck in neck with Texas in every other statistical category.
Senior center Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks in the first half with 12 points on 6-6 shooting. Also scoring 11 points was senior guard Zakiyah Franklin, who made 4-8 shots from the field. Kansas led at the half 34-28.
However, the second half was a different story. The Longhorns outscored the Jayhawks 40-31, and Kansas started turning over the ball with regularity, with nine of the 13 in the half coming from the crucial fourth quarter.
The turnovers came mostly from the Texas defense, who only had four steals and two blocks in the first half. The second half was different, as the Longhorns had ten steals and seven blocks. Leading that Texas defense was junior forward Khadija Faye, with four steals and three blocks.
During the fourth quarter, the Longhorns tied the score at 57-57 and didn’t lose the lead, outscoring the Jayhawks 11-8 for the rest of the quarter.
With under two minutes left to play, the Jayhawks turned over the ball four times, along with a missed free throw by Franklin which would’ve brought the game within two. After another Texas field goal, senior guard Holly Kersgieter, who had a fairly quiet night up to this point, made a three to bring the game back within two, but it was too little too late.
Even with the nine turnovers, Kansas still had a chance in the fourth quarter due to four missed Texas free throws. Three of them came with less than 10 seconds left in the game.
Despite the tight loss, Jackson and the Jayhawks won't let it impact their play.
“It doesn’t affect us.” Jackson said, “It builds our momentum. We’re not going to dread on this loss and let this game carry over to the next games that we have. We’re just going to forget about this and work on us Monday and just play Kansas basketball.”
The Jayhawks look to break their two-game losing streak with a win against TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m., which is being streamed on ESPN+.