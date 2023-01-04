Sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. is playing at a very high level for Kansas, and is helping them win in a variety of different ways, just as he did in the Jayhawks’ 75-72 win over Texas Tech. He has scored in double figures in each of the last seven games with his 14 point performance against Texas Tech Tuesday.
“[I get] confidence from Dajuan, Kevin and J-Will. They’ve been in a lot of these situations before. They’ve been playing for a couple of years now, so their energy and confidence reflects on me,” said Adams.
Adams has always provided the Jayhawks with bursts of energy, even if it does not show up on the stat sheet. Last night, some of his biggest plays came by keeping offensive rebounds alive for the Jayhawks by getting lots of tips. Head coach Bill Self did not make light of those plays.
“KJ kept balls alive there. I don’t know if he got credit for rebounds, but it seemed like he kept every ball alive there for a stretch,” said Self.
Self added that he felt like redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris, sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford and Adams were “our three best players” in the win.
With Adams playing the five-spot and only standing 6 foot 7 inches, the Jayhawks don’t hammer it inside as much as they have with past teams this season. Doing so, Adams has found himself catching the ball on short pick-and-rolls and being the focal point of the offense as help arrives from opponents.
“He’s really good in the short roll,” said redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris. “He’s strong, he’s explosive, it’s easy to get him the ball, and he’s very smart with the ball.”
Adams had two assists on the night but was able to help facilitate the offense throughout the game for the Jayhawks.
Adams, in the short roll, has been just another example of him doing whatever it takes to help the Jayhawks win. While not being known as a scorer, Adams has upped that part of his game since coming home from the Bahamas after the loss to Tennessee on Nov. 25. He has now bumped his average up to nine points per game.
The scoring explosion has been a product of Adams taking what the defense gives him. He only scored two of his seven field goals from outside of the lane.
Adams was able to put a punctuation on his night on one of the game's final plays, where he finished a dunk with seven seconds left to put Kansas up by three.
“I saw KJ sprinting hard, threw it to him, and he took flight,” said redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar, who knew he was about to get fouled before making the pass that led to the Adams dunk.
“I can run almost as fast as everybody, so I know Kevin’s going to fly that ball whether I’m open or not,” said Adams.
Kansas would get the final stop and win a hard-fought game over Texas Tech, 75-72. The win moves them to 13-1 on the year and 2-0 in conference play. On Saturday, they’ll look to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play when they take on West Virginia in Morgantown, West Virginia.