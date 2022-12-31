Sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. has often been considered a defense-first, high-effort player in his young career at Kansas.
However, Adams has become more of an offensive threat this season. Adams’ 14 points, including the game-winning bucket versus Oklahoma State, marked his sixth consecutive game scoring in double figures.
“I don’t know if there’s anybody that’s more improved than he has since the end of last year to now,” said head coach Bill Self.
The Jayhawks came back from a 15-point deficit at halftime and had the chance to take the lead with 14 seconds left. With the game tied at 67, Self elected not to take a timeout, trusting the ball in the hands of redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris. Harris would run a pick-and-roll with Adams, passing the ball to him as he rolled hard to the rim. Adams would make the layup, giving Kansas the 69-67 lead.
“The pass [Harris] made to KJ under pressure was great and of course, KJ made a great catch and finish,” Self said. “So that was two great plays from those two at the end.”
Most of Adams’ offense this season has been from pick-and-rolls and driving to the rim. During Adams’ stretch of double-figure performances, he has started to add a short jumper.
“It’s really just my teammates telling me to shoot it,” Adams said. “I've been focusing on it all the time in practice and they've been telling me to shoot it during games.”
The streak of six consecutive double-figure performances from Adams dates back to the Texas Southern game. The Jayhawks have won all six games, with some of their best offensive performances coming during this streak, scoring over 90 points against Seton Hall and Missouri. These games have helped Adams build up his confidence as a scorer.
“I’m just building up my confidence and practicing hard every day,” Adams said. “I’m trusting my teammates to see me when I'm wide open and them trusting me to give them the ball when they’re wide open. It’s just confidence between each other.”
Adams also had a big impact on the defensive end, holding the much taller junior forward Moussa Cisse to four points and six rebounds. Kansas used multiple defensive methods to try and slow down the 7-foot-1-inch center.
“Help from usually Kevin, Jalen, Dajuan dove on the post when he has it,” Adams said. “At the end of the game, we went off of it because they were expecting the dives and it kinda messed them up a bit.”
Adams and the Jayhawks will look to continue their winning streak on Tuesday as they travel to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech. Coverage will start at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.