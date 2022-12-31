Sophomore forward KJ Adams scored the decisive bucket to start Kansas' Big 12 Conference season 1-0 for the 32nd straight time.
The upset bid started well for the Cowboys as they got three-pointers from junior guard Bryce Thompson and senior guard John Michael-Wright. Thompson would add another three-pointer and was able to quiet down his former home crowd as the Cowboys jumped to an 11-4 lead.
The Jayhawks responded with some interior baskets against the 7 foot 1 inch junior forward Moussa Cisse, who is known for blocking shots. The Jayhawks would tie it from the three-point line as junior guard Joseph Yesufu got his first points of the game.
The Cowboys would then look to their big man to start an eight point run. Cisse scored a dunk through two Jayhawk defenders, and a foul. He was then able to take a charge on sophomore forward KJ Adams.
A three-point shooting barrage would follow as both teams got it going from deep. Kansas got their three pointers from redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson, and freshman guard Gradey Dick, who used the backboard.
Oklahoma State got their shots from Thompson and redshirt-senior guard Caleb Asberry. The wild sequence saw the Cowboys leading 32-23 by the end of it with 3:01 to go in the first half.
The ending of the half did not get better for Kansas. Michael-Wright would score five straight points after Adams made a free throw. He finished with 14 first half points after drilling yet another three-pointer at the halftime buzzer.
The Jayhawks would trail at halftime 45-30.
Coming out of the break, the Jayhawks got a three-pointer from redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris and a jumper from Dick. Following the 5-0 spurt, Thomson and Wilson would trade three pointers as the under-16 break came with the score at 48-38.
The Jayhawks put up another 5-0 spurt led by a Harris three-pointer to bring the game within five and bring the roof off of Allen Fieldhouse. Oklahoma State would call their second timeout with 14:26 to try and stop the bleeding.
Thompson would pick up his fourth foul of the game shortly after, sending him to the bench with 17 points for the Cowboys. Meanwhile, Wilson would go out and get his 15th point to bring the game within two. He would then get to 18 to put the Jayhawks up two.
The two teams would trade blows leading the Jayhawks being up 60-57 going into the under four timeout. Adams would get five more points to bring his total up to 10. He would get another bucket to fall after the break to go up three once again.
Oklahoma State was not done, and neither was Thompson. He buried a three to go up 64-62 with under two minutes to go.
Coming up clutch for the Jayhawks was redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar, who made a three-pointer to go up 65-64 with 45 seconds to go.
The Cowboys would miss a wide open three-pointer, and foul Wilson who made two free throws.
Thompson, down three, would make a tightly contested three to tie the game at 67.
The Jayhawks did not call a timeout, and found Adams down low for the go ahead bucket with five seconds left.
Oklahoma State would then earn a baseline out of bounds play down two with 1.1 seconds to go.
Kevin McCullar would reject the game tying shot and Kansas would win 69-67 to improve to 1-0 in Big 12 Conference play for the 32nd straight time.
Next up, the Jayhawks take on Texas Tech on Jan. 3 in Lubbock, Texas. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. on ESPN 2.