The undefeated in Big 12 Conference play Kansas Jayhawks found themselves in a rut to open up the second half of Tuesday’s contest, going nearly thirteen minutes without a field goal to create a 10-point deficit.
But, no surprise, sophomore forward KJ Adams came through for the Jayhawks once again, recording a career-high 22 points while slamming in the basket to end the field goal drought. The dunk was the fuel to the fire of Kansas’ 18-4 scoring run to close out the game and secure a 79-75 victory.
Adams entered the matchup recording double-digit points in eight straight games, with his previous career-high coming against Missouri at 19. In Big 12 play alone, Adams is averaging 16 points per game. In just the last two games, he’s tallied 36 points–only two points shy of his overall freshman season total.
“You’ve seen the confidence just raise, and he’s rising to the occasion,” redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson said of Adams postgame. “For a guy that didn’t get much time last year, to now being thrown into the fire and seeing him react the way that we need him to is everything. It just shows his will to win. He’s young, but he’s a winner.”
After the final buzzer, the Jayhawks had gone 22-for-59 on field goal attempts while only attempting 11 three-pointers. The missed opportunities plagued the Kansas offense, including Adams.
“I told him after the game—he really could’ve had 30,” redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris joked postgame. “He missed a lot of bunnies, but he was tired, so I was just trying to get on him. He had a good game.”
“We just didn’t come out with a lot of energy as we need to,” Adams said. “Every game is going to be hard, so we just need to focus on that, just coming out with more energy…[Harris] was a little frustrated that I was missing a lot of his assists, but once we got the win, I think we were friends again.”
But, nonetheless, the Jayhawks pulled through just when they needed to, and despite teamwide shooting woes, Adams was crucial to the victory on both sides of the ball, tallying six rebounds and two blocks.
“He’s getting better every time,” head coach Bill Self said. “He’s improved so much in the last six weeks or whatnot.”
Earlier this week, Self spoke on Adams’ season performance, calling him “hard to take out.”
A night like Tuesday is exactly why.