Sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. put together another stellar performance, as he scored 15 points in the 62-60 win over Iowa State. None were as big as his go-ahead basket from the right side with 11 seconds left, as those two points would be the final points of the game.
Both teams got out to slow starts offensively, as the score was 5-5 at the under-16-minute timeout in the first half. The Jayhawks were able to get their best shooter, freshman guard Gradey Dick two open looks from deep, but both rimmed off.
The Jayhawks, who started down 5-0, scored the next 12 points, capped off by a Dick three-pointer from the corner. The shot prompted Iowa State to call a timeout with 14:24 left in the first half.
Iowa State’s senior guard Jaren Holmes made a three to pull the Cyclones within four at 14-10. Iowa State refused to let the Jayhawks pull away too much in the early going.
The Jayhawks seemed unable to break the barrier of being up seven, as the Cyclones got solid production from senior guard Gabe Kalscheur, who had nine first-half points. Sophomore forward Zach Clemence had two free throws to get past the seven-point threshold but missed both.
As a result, Iowa State was able to get the next five points to pull within two. Senior guard Caleb Grill, a Wichita native, buried the three to force head coach Bill Self to call a timeout with 1:03 to go in the half.
Freshman guard Demarion Watson then capped off an 8-0 run with a three of his own to put the Cyclones up 28-27. However, sophomore forward KJ Adams put Kansas back in the lead with a bucket at the halftime buzzer.
Both teams came out for the second half going blow-for-blow, as the first 16 points of the half were split evenly, with eight apiece for each team.
The game was played evenly throughout the beginning stages of the second half. The score was knotted up at 44 after Dick nailed his fourth trey of the game.
The Jayhawks had two starters with three fouls at the under-12 timeout. Adams and redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar battled foul trouble to try and stay involved in a game. Adams took a chance as soon as he stepped in as the Jayhawks trapped a ball screen, and he forced a jump ball with 11:09 to go.
Iowa State was able to get their lead up to 50-47 with a hook shot by senior center Osun Osunniyi, forcing Self to use his second timeout at just under eight minutes to go.
Both teams would go back and forth as Dick made yet another three. However, it was answered by Kalscheur. Redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson had something to say about it, though, as he made another Jayhawk three to put Kansas up 55-53 with 4:23 to go. The shot would be overturned to a two after review, decreasing the Jayhawk lead.
Wilson would find himself at the line with 2:49 left after the Cyclones took a one-point lead, where he would make one of two to tie the game at 57.
After a stop, the Jayhawks scored on one of the most chaotic plays of the season, as a loose ball found Jalen Wilson with just a second on the shot clock. Wilson grabbed it and made a 10-foot jumper to take the lead.
After keeping a play alive by tipping an offensive rebound, Adams was fouled and made one-of-two to put Kansas up three with just over a minute to go.
Kalscheur took advantage of the point left at the line by Adams and tied the game from deep with 35 seconds left.
Adams was able to respond and get a tough, right-handed bucket to fall with 11.6 seconds to go.
The Jayhawks, who only had four team fouls, called a timeout to discuss their plan for what to do with their fouls to give.
The Cyclones got a look from deep by way of Grill, but it was no good, and the Jayhawks held on to win 62-60 to improve to 5-0 in Big 12 Conference play.