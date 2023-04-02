Kansas women's basketball went head to head with Columbia for the WNIT Championship. The Jayhawks, despite having to play through an injury to senior center Taiyanna Jackson, pulled through with a 66-59 win.
It seemed almost fitting that in the final game of such an up-and-down season, Kansas won such an up-and-down game. Kansas played through its defense most of the game, forcing nine steals and 19 total turnovers.
The Jayhawks' grit and toughness on the court exemplified their season as a whole, as well as their performance in the tournament.
“We won nine out of our last ten games and I think this creates a lot of momentum heading into next year,” head coach Brandon Schneider said. “Ultimately I am really happy to see what [the WNIT tournament] did to increase fan interest in our program.”
Kansas had been projected as an at-large team for the NCAA tournament for most of the season, despite a few hiccups along the way. The Jayhawks ended their Big 12 Tournament early after losing to TCU in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.
“I like being around people who are of strong character,” Schneider said. “When you face disappointment like we did on Selection Sunday, for our group of young women to do what they did with the character, intensity and competitive drive that they had, I think as a staff makes us really proud to be a part of their lives.”
Schneider’s comments about his team's ability to deal with adversity are shown in the championship game as well. When Jackson went out with an ankle injury in the third quarter, the Jayhawks were in danger of giving up a possible run to Columbia.
Instead, Kansas did not concede a single point to the Lions the entire time Jackson was off the court. When Jackson did check back into the game, she was met with a massive ovation from the crowd.
“It was so fun and so amazing to see how much [the fans] cared about me,” Jackson said.
Not only did Jackson fight through an injury, but she had arguably one of the best games of her career. She tied her single-game rebound record with 21 while dropping 17 points and three blocks along the way.
Kansas has continued to reiterate how much they wanted to win this tournament. As coach Schneider said his team played with passion and intensity at every stage of the WNIT and it fittingly culminated in a WNIT championship.