Coming off a seven-win season and a last-place finish in the Big 12 Conference, head coaches in the conference voted Kansas women’s basketball to be at the bottom again. But Kansas quickly passed last season’s win total and made history along the way.
The Jayhawks started the season off strong, going 4-0. Kansas then traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada to face then-No. 11 Tennessee in the South Point Shootout and kept it tight for most of that game, ultimately losing by 10.
Kansas responded by rattling off five-straight wins to post a 9-1 record with conference play soon approaching. COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Jayhawks program and the Big 12’s threshold guidelines forced Kansas to cancel its game against Northwestern State and reschedule the first two games of its conference schedule.
After over two weeks of no games played, the Jayhawks finally started conference play against then-No. 23 Oklahoma at home. Kansas lost 82-68, but similar to the loss to Tennessee, signs pointed towards the team being competitive against quality opponents.
Junior guard Holly Kersgieter started to break out with her sixth-straight game scoring in double digits, while junior center Taiyanna Jackson registered her first-career double-double in a Jayhawk uniform. Overall, four Jayhawks scored in double digits.
Two games later, Kansas had its most important matchup of the season up to that point, visiting then-No.13 Texas. The Jayhawks won 70-66 in overtime, their first win over a ranked conference opponent on the road since Jan. 4, 2012.
But Kansas couldn’t keep the momentum going, losing three of its next four games and falling to 3-4 in conference play. Nonetheless, the Jayhawks still received votes in the AP Poll as they went on the road to face Oklahoma State in the first of two-straight games against the Cowgirls.
Kersgieter delivered her most impactful game of the season, recording a double-double and leading the team in assists as she willed the Jayhawks to a 68-54 win. Kansas won in Stillwater for the first time since 2012, snapping a streak of nine-consecutive losses at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The victory in Stillwater sparked a seven-game winning streak, including historic season sweeps of Oklahoma State and West Virginia and multiple double-digit comebacks. That winning streak marked Kansas’ longest in conference play since 1997 and gave the team its first 10-win season in Big 12 play since the 1999-2000 season.
During that winning streak, multiple Jayhawks earned notable achievements. Kersgieter reached 1,000 career points against Kansas State and became the 30th player in Kansas history to reach that milestone. Coach Brandon Schneider won Coach of the Week awards in back-to-back weeks.
Kansas was just one game behind Iowa State and Baylor for first place in the Big 12 with four regular-season games left. The Jayhawks continued to earn AP Poll votes, finishing just outside the top 25 heading into its matchup against then-No. 9 Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas then suffered its longest losing streak of the season, dropping three-straight games against Iowa State, Baylor and Texas to slide to fifth in the Big 12 standings. With each of those teams being ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll, this stretch of games proved to be the toughest of the season for the Jayhawks.
The Jayhawks had another crucial matchup in their final regular-season game against then-No. 19 Oklahoma on the road. Kansas avoided the outcome of its first meeting with the Sooners, winning 73-67.
With that win, the Jayhawks reached 20 regular-season wins and 11 wins in the Big 12 for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. They also reached 20 overall wins for the first time since 2012-13 – the last time Jayhawks made the NCAA Tournament.
Five days after its biggest upset of the season, Kansas played Oklahoma again in the quarterfinal round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship. The Jayhawks had a chance to improve its projected No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a win would’ve sent them to the semifinal round of the conference tournament for the first time since 1998.
However, Kansas didn’t advance, losing the rematch 80-68 after a failed double-digit comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. But before the Jayhawks could turn their attention to Selection Sunday, Big 12 postseason awards came out, and the team was well represented.
Schneider won Big 12 Coach of the Year, his first for the Jayhawks. Kersgieter became Kansas’ first All-Big 12 First Team selection since Chelsea Gardner in 2015. Junior guard Zakiyah Franklin earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, her second time receiving All-Big 12 recognition. Jackson also made All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and became the first-ever Jayhawk to be selected to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.
Schneider inked a four-year extension after those awards were announced as Kansas spent six weeks receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll and finished the regular season with a 20-8 record.
Kansas earned an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013, playing as the No. 8 seed in the Spokane Region. In their first-ever matchup, the Jayhawks faced No. 9 seed Georgia Tech in the Round of 64.
Led by Kersgieter’s game-high 19 points, Kansas won its first NCAA Tournament game since 2013. The Jayhawks also made history, with their 19-point victory being their largest ever in the women’s NCAA Tournament.
No. 1 seed and defending national champion Stanford handled its opponent, No. 16 seed Montana State, to advance to face Kansas in the Round of 32.
Kansas hung around in the first half, facing a two-point halftime deficit. But a 20-4 Cardinal run broke the game open and eventually ended the Jayhawks’ season, losing 91-65. With the loss, the Jayhawks finished the season with a 21-10 record.
Still, a Kansas team picked to finish last in the Big 12 ended up finishing fifth, exceeding expectations, earning postseason recognition and making history in the process.
The Jayhawks lose just three players, senior guard Aniya Thomas, senior guard Erica Haynes-Overton and graduate transfer guard Julie Brosseau, with most of the team expected to return. Along with Schneider being under contract through the 2025-26 season, Kansas has the potential to build on its newfound success.