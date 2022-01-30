The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats snapped No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball’s 17-game winning streak in Allen Fieldhouse and boosted their all-time series record to 24-10 Saturday night. The Jayhawks struggled to get the offense in rhythm, as they fell 80-62 to Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Kansas shot just 39% from the field in the first half compared to Kentucky’s 61%, which allowed the Wildcats to separate themselves early. Kentucky led Kansas in just about every category in the first half, but points scored in the paint proved to be the key to the game.
“In the first half, how many shots did we miss inside of three feet?” coach Bill Self said. “Cal’s [coach John Calipari] teams are always good defensively. But I said, you know what, they don’t really have shot blockers, they have a lot of zero shots, and still yet they made us miss every shot inside of four feet.”
The Wildcats out-scored the Jayhawks 28-18 in the paint in the first half, largely due to junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe’s presence in the post. Kansas did not have an answer for Tshiebwe on either end of the floor, as the West Virginia transfer tallied 11 points and five defensive rebounds in just the first half.
Both Tshiebwe and Kansas’ senior guard Ochai Agbaji are current National Player of the Year candidates. Agbaji couldn’t get rolling offensively, as he scored just three points in the first half.
“It wasn’t really anything differently they [Kentucky] did, just making it tougher for me,” Agbaji said. “I just really couldn’t get in a groove. Things weren’t rolling for offense anyway in that first half… stuff wasn’t falling tonight.”
Agbaji entered Saturday’s game after posting a career-high 37 points against Texas Tech, but tied junior guard Christian Braun with a team-high of just 13 points on 4-for-14 shooting. Though he averages 20.6 points per game, his 13-point performance in Kansas’ loss marked his third-lowest point total of the season.
Even with Agbaji scoring below his season average, he added to his 1,338 career points Saturday night and currently sits in 31st place on Kansas’ all-time scoring list. His two buckets from behind the arc extended his career three pointers to 211, putting him in seventh on Kansas’ all-time list.
“That’s not fair to Och,” Self said of criticism toward Agbaji’s low-scoring game. “It’d be nice to get Och going, but guys, they [Kentucky] were scoring every possession. Him [Agbaji] not scoring or him going one-fox-six in a half, that didn’t have anything to do with them scoring every possession.”
Though Agbaji and the Jayhawks cut the Wildcats’ lead to just 13 early in the second half, Kentucky was relentless. The Wildcats shot an overall 50% from the field and took a 24-point lead – the largest of the game – with just over four minutes to go in the second half.
Self said Kentucky was the most aggressive team on the floor Saturday night and hopes the Jayhawks can handle similar situations better in the future.
“He [Self] also put emphasis on that everything in front of us is still in front of us, you know, so it’s not the end of the world or anything like that,” Braun said. “We’ve got a lot of games ahead of us, and this is just something we’ve got to forget about, move forward, and just get some wins moving forward.”
Kansas travels to Ames, Iowa to resume conference play against rival No. 23 Iowa State on Tuesday at 6 p.m.