No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball won the latest edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown 102-83 as senior guard Ochai Agbaji added to his list of accomplishments as a Jayhawk.
Agbaji entered the game with 1,421 points, 13 points away from passing former Kansas player Wilt Chamberlain on Kansas’ all-time scoring list. Agbaji’s three-point jumper with 4:50 remaining in the first half put his career point total at 1,436.
Agbaji is now 26th all-time on Kansas’ scoring list. His accomplishment was presented on Allen Fieldhouse’s video board during the following media timeout, gaining a standing ovation from the Phog faithful.
“I didn’t know that,” Agbaji said on the achievement. “That’s an honor.”
The reigning Big 12 Player of the Week finished the game with 23 points, his 15th game with 20 or more points this season. He also shot 9-for-13 from the field and 4-for-6 from the three-point line.
“[He] takes 13 shots, makes nine,” coach Bill Self said. “I mean, he was so efficient again tonight, so it's fun to watch him play and move right now. He's definitely in attack mode.”
Agbaji also impacted the game in other ways besides scoring, dishing out a season-high five assists.
“When defenses key in on me, I just have to create for my teammates,” Agbaji said of his playmaking ability. “Because when I have the ball, I feel like all the eyes on the defense are on me. So creating for others, getting guys these shots, that's all I can do.”
The Jayhawks tied a season-high 102 points and shot 64% from the field and 62.5% from the three-point line. Kansas also won the rebounding battle 32-30 and had 13 fastbreak points.
“We just thrive in that, I think we love to play that way,” Agbaji said of the team’s quick pace. “We knew that if we got a rebound, it would just be an advantage because we run so fast, everyone would feel the corners and run lanes hard. So when we do that, I think that's when we're obviously at our best and really dangerous.”
The win helps Kansas stay on top of the Big 12, while the Wildcats fall to 6-9 in conference play. The Jayhawks currently have a 1.5 game lead in the Big 12 over No. 10 Baylor and No. 9 Texas Tech with four regular-season games left to play.
“I think every test is [an] opportunity for us,” super senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands said. “I think we're getting better as we progress throughout the year and we’re gonna continue to get better.”
Kansas travels to Waco, Texas to face the No. 10 Baylor Bears on Saturday. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN.