The Kansas men’s team won its second straight victory against Tarleton State 88-62 at Allen Fieldhouse. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji led all scorers with 25 points in the victory.

The Jayhawks took their time getting started, only scoring 11 points within the first eight minutes of the game. The Jayhawks started to find their stride with 10 minutes left in the first half, when Agbaji hit a corner three which led to a 12-4 run for the Jayhawks. Agbaji led the way in scoring for the Jayhawks with 13 points at the end of the first half.

It was Kansas’ defense that helped the Jayhawks surpass Tarleton State. The Jayhawks recorded 11 blocks along with three steals and a couple charges as well. Senior forward David McCormack and junior guard Christian Braun both had five blocks each.

After a Braun midrange jump shot, the Jayhawks were up 39-31 at the end of the first half.

Kansas came out with much more aggression and fire power in the second half, out-scoring the Texan Riders by 18. The Jayhawks were also much more careful with the ball, only turning it over six times compared to the seven in the first half.

Kansas saw contributions from freshman guard Bobby Pettiford, who played a good amount of the game Friday night. The freshman was able to collect four points, along with three rebounds and three assists. Pettiford also collected one steal.

Braun started to come alive in the second half, where he scored nine of his 15 points. Braun started the second half with a three then immediately had a ferocious dunk in traffic which caused Allen Fieldhouse to erupt. Braun ended the game shooting 6-of-10 from the field along with eight rebounds, five assists and five blocks.

Down the stretch, super senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands made a big contribution in this game. Shooting a tremendous 100% from the field, scoring all four of his shots and also added two three-pointers. Coleman-Lands ended with 10 points, a career high for him in a Jayhawks uniform.

Agbaji was once again the story in the second half. Tallying 12 more points to his already 13 in the first half. Agbaji registered six of the first 12 points in the second half as well for the Jayhawks. Agbaji showed flashes of his athleticism as well, finishing two alley-oops. Agbaji shot 11-of-16 from the field, finishing with 25 points and also having six rebounds.

Kansas was able to maintain their explosive offensive abilities ending the game shooting 58.6% from the field and shooting 9-of-20, 45%, from beyond the three point line.

Kansas continues its season Nov. 18 versus Stony Brook at home in the Allen Fieldhouse. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.