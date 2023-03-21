While Kansas women's basketball dominated Mizzou 75-47 due to aggressive defense in Allen Fieldhouse to advance to the Super 16, senior center Taiyanna Jackson continued to shine as she broke her single-season blocks record.
The Jayhawks received a standing ovation during the final buzzer as they secured a 75-47 victory versus the Tigers in the second round of the tournament; the first meeting between the programs since 2012.
Jackson continued to stack accolades to her already historic season. A unanimous Big 12 First Team, All-Defensive First Team selection along with being named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and Lisa Leslie Center of the Year candidate.
She has dominated throughout the season offensively and defensively which has earned her the national recognition. She finished the game with 14 points, comprising eight rebounds, and two blocks.
Both teams struggled to find an offensive rhythm battling against tight defenses. Kansas caught a lead midway through the first and didn’t look back. The Jayhawks held Missouri scoreless for the first six minutes of the game while pouring in nine of their own points.
“Defense wins championships,” said junior guard Chandler Prater.
This was the fourth time this season that the Jayhawks held their opponent to under 50 points; all wins with at least a 27-point margin.
Catching a small grin from Kansas head coach Brandon Schnieder is extremely rare, especially during game time. But he cracked one during the significant win.
“I thought we never lost our competitive edge”, Schnieder said. “They really demonstrated how badly they wanted to represent our program, our school, and our state”.
Kansas is set to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Super 16 in Allen Fieldhouse, a rematch from the Dec. 21 triple-overtime, thriller loss. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.