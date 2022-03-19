No. 8 Kansas women’s basketball handled No. 9 Georgia Tech in the first round of the NCAA tournament as it won 77-58. The Jayhawks won a tournament game for the first time since 2013.
Kansas showed its offensive aggressiveness as it penetrated the paint all night long. Junior guard Holly Kersgieter was all over the court for the Jayhawks as she had 19 points along with three three-pointers.
“The chemistry was really good,” Kersgieter said. “When we made the right plays, we finished and it was really good.”
The Jayhawks came into the game with an emphasis on attacking Georgia Tech’s defense. Right out the gate, Kansas took a 10-0 lead behind a surge from sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti. She scored five of Kansas’ 10 points in the first three minutes.
The Jayhawks had their offense rolling until Georgia Tech went on an offensive surge to switch the momentum. The Yellow Jackets went on a 22-3 run to put Georgia Tech up 22-13 at the end of the first quarter.
“I think we all recognized it,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “We’ve had stretches obviously in the year where that’s happened, and we wanted to respond as quickly as possible.”
Kansas quickly regained control as it focused on creating opportunities. Late in the second quarter, freshman center Danai Papadopoulou and redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater dove after a loose ball. Securing the ball, Kansas stole a possession from Georgia Tech to put an end to their hot stretch.
“We were able to ignite our offense with defense,” Schneider said. “That was really important for us, trying to get stops and push pace as much as possible.”
Kersgieter fueled a 14-3 Kansas run in the second quarter to help close the scoring gap. She had 10 points and was 2-for-2 from three in just the second quarter. Kansas overcame a lopsided 22-3 run to lead 34-31 at the half.
Kansas started the third quarter with the same aggressiveness as it quickly pushed the lead to 10 halfway through the quarter. The Jayhawks answered Georgia Tech’s first-quarter run by outscoring the Yellow Jackets 21-9 in the second quarter and 24-15 in the third.
Kersgieter, who was one of the best three-point shooters for Kansas this season, did most of her damage near the hoop. With just under five minutes left in the third quarter, Kersgieter cut through the Yellow Jacket defense to hit an off-balance and-one layup. This extended the Jayhawk's lead to 12.
Kansas continued to put pressure on Georgia Tech as the Yellow Jackets made every effort to come back in the fourth quarter.
“Pace was really important for us to have success today,” Schneider said. “Especially in the fourth quarter, the toughest and most together team wins.”
Junior center Taiyanna Jackson was the core of Kansas’ efficient offense. She had 14 points and seven rebounds in the game. Her size and physicality on the court were tough for Georgia Tech to overcome.
Kersgieter finished with 19 points and three triples, while Chatzileonti had a 15 point, 10 rebound double-double, giving Kansas enough offense to secure its first win of the tournament.
Kansas moves on to play No. 1 Stanford on Sunday, March 20 at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.