Kansas football coach Les Miles traditionally doesn’t like to name a starting quarterback prior to the season opener, adding to the suspense surrounding the quarterback competition.
“There’s a number of guys that are there that are really going to work and improve at quarterback and continue to improve,” Miles said during a Zoom call with media members Thursday.
Miles named seniors Thomas MacVittie and Miles Kendrick, and junior Miles Fallin, as viable options for that starting job. Freshman Jalon Daniels has also been getting snaps during fall camp.
From the start, both Miles and offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon have made it clear that it’s an open competition in the quarterback room.
“We have everybody seeing reps,” MacVittie said. “I’m getting reps and JD’s getting reps, you know, and he’s a freshman. We’re all getting great reps, all getting live reps too.”
Both Kendrick and MacVittie are taking what they learned last year in Dearmon’s first season and from last year’s starter Carter Stanley.
“Even if you think you’re out-working the other senior or freshman, you’ve got to work harder,” MacVittie said about what he’s learned from last year. “There’s other kids at other schools working harder than you. You’ve always got to compete, even if you think you have it in the back pocket.”
Dearmon in particular set the tone this past summer during Zoom calls with the quarterbacks. Kendrick said Dearmon made it a point to “pour into us as individuals,” telling motivational stories, discussing life and football, and always keeping the energy high.
“The meetings were up-tempo, watching a lot of clips, getting better, learning more football, learning more installs,” Kendrick said. “We covered a lot of ground over the summer. I think it was good for us and will help us a lot this season.”
Keeping high energy has been key for MacVittie, who said he’s working daily to become a leader for the Jayhawks this fall.
“You know, this team is close,” MacVittie said. “It’s 100-plus kids you see every single day. It’s just getting those guys behind me, getting those guys fired up to step on the field every day.”
“I want to be their rock, I want to be the person everybody has on their shoulders,” he continued.
That leads back to Dearmon’s attitude, too. Kendrick said Dearmon has even joked in the film room with the quarterbacks about making bracelets saying, “What Would Dearmon Do?”
“And that’s kind of been our mindset,” Kendrick said. “We want to think and have the same IQ of the game as coach Dearmon. Obviously, he’s been coaching a long time. But we kind of just want to portray his coaching style and his teaching on the field.”
That translates on the field as well, particularly with decision-making in the pocket.
“You have your reads and you have your drops, and if you stray away from that, you’re going to be late or you’re going to be early,” MacVittie said. “You’ve got to listen when Dearmon talks, because there’s a reason for everything he’s saying.”
Something that has helped both MacVittie and Kendrick is the number of offensive weapons available. Dearmon preaches explosiveness, and MacVittie said this Jayhawk offense goes two, even three players deep at skill positions.
MacVittie said the offense scored nine touchdowns at a scrimmage Wednesday, with six different players scoring.
“That just goes to show how advanced and how special this offense is,” MacVittie said. “You can get the ball in everybody’s hands.”
Veteran players like senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment and junior running back Pooka Williams, Jr. — who refers to himself as a “runceiver” because of his ability to catch out of the backfield — will be offensive focal points this season. But freshmen wide receivers like LJ Arnold and Luke Grimm — known as “The Grimm Reaper” — will get plenty of opportunities too.
“I think that’s going to be a big part of the offense — being aggressive, but taking calculated risks,” Kendrick said. “When you get an opportunity, coach Dearmon always preaches this, you want to hurt the defense. And that’s what we want to do.”
That aggressive ideology comes from a confidence in the quarterback room and the offense as a whole. Miles said this group of quarterbacks still have chances to prove themselves to earn that week one starting job, and trusts Dearmon’s guidance in allowing them to showcase their abilities.
“[Dearmon] wants someone that is going to better their teammates and push each other,” Kendrick said. “He wants us to be good teammates and good people and that’ll pour into our play on the field.”